BROCKWAY — Brockway has been without a Halloween parade for multiple years, but the Recreation Board is bringing it back on Sunday, Oct. 30, at 2 p.m.
The parade leads into Brockway’s trick-or-treat hours, which run from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Borough Council Member Lu Inzana, who is also on the Recreation Board, said that the success of the Easter egg hunt led the board to consider bringing back the parade.
Inzana is working with Brockway Area Junior-Senior High School to get the band and some art club members involved. The parade will start at Fourth Avenue, proceed downtown, and end at Seventh Avenue, where the children will receive candy at the fire hall. From there, the children can head out into the town, trick-or-treating at houses with porch lights on.
“Porch lights only,” Inzana said. “We want people in the community to be involved, but if they don’t want to participate, they just have to turn off their porch lights during those hours.”
Inzana said that he expects small prizes to be awarded to the best costume and the best-painted window on Main Street. The parade will be for children in pre-kindergarten all the way to sixth grade.
The fire department will direct traffic as it has done in the past, and Fire Chief Mike Hoskavich said that they will be serving hot chocolate from the trailer along Main Street. Inzana is looking for volunteers to help fill candy bags so the children can grab their bags from the fire hall and head out into the community.
Brockway has been celebrating Halloween on the Sunday closest to the holiday for the past several years. Brockway Area Elementary School has a small parade for its students and parents on the Friday closest to Halloween. In the past, a Halloween parade wove through the town, complete with floats. This year’s event is a chance to rebuild that tradition.
“We wanted to do something for the kids in the fall,” Inzana said. “Halloween is on a downturn in the community, and we want to get the town involved.”