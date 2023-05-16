BROCKWAY – Taylor Memorial Park in Brockway is going to smell like barbecue as the Brockway Band Boosters host the first BBQ Competition in the park.
Four “pitmasters” will pit their barbecue recipes against each other on May 20 starting at noon and running until 4 p.m. or until everything is sold out. Douglas Bauer, owner of DB’s BBQ in Lucinda and formerly DuBois will demonstrate his talents from 9-11 a.m. Bauer is the head judge, leading a panel of “local celebrities” including Jeremy Bassetti, Lanna Calhoun, Ross Ferraro, and Candace Patricelli.
Jason Rittenhouse and the Brockway Band Boosters are hosting a competition that Rittenhouse hopes will grow beyond Brockway.
“Barbecue is becoming more popular, and we don’t have many competitions around here,” Rittenhouse explained. “We especially don’t have ones where the barbecuers can make money without placing.”
Rittenhouse got into barbecuing near the end of the pandemic when he got a smoker for Father’s Day. He has since been to competitions, including one in Emporium that sparked the idea for the Brockway event.
“In Emporium, they set it up that whatever you cook, you can sell,” he said. “That was an attraction for me, being in the food business so long. Our competitors will have their menus out and sell what they cook.”
Rittenhouse knows the food industry, currently working as a salesman for Curtze Food Service. He said he started out working at Eat-n-Park when he was 18, worked in restaurants on the side for a while, and even managed restaurants. The smoker changed the way he looks at food.
“I knew food as far as eating it,” he said. “I got the smoker for Father’s Day, and I fell in love with it. I’ve learned so much. I don’t consider myself an expert, but I know how to do almost anything in the smoker. I’ve gone all the way up to doing blackberry pie in the smoker!”
Rittenhouse and another “pitmaster” from Brockway will join one from Punxsutawney and another from Emporium as the panel of judges studies their brisket, ribs, pork, chicken wings, turkey, sides, and desserts. They will judge on flavor, appearance, and in the case of the meats, tenderness. The “Grand Champion” gets $200 donated by Glasstown Pizzeria and the runner-up gets $100 donated by Varischetti Holdings.
While the judges make the final award decisions, the event is for the public to gather in Brockway and get some barbecue. It is also a fundraiser for the Brockway Band Boosters.
“Bring money,” Rittenhouse said. “Every competitor will have their menu out, and the Band Boosters will be selling drinks. ACE Hardware in St. Marys is donating an entire grill for raffle. Brockway Appliance is also donating raffle items. We’ll also have ‘pull-tabs’ to win smaller money prizes.”
Gateway Café and The Law Offices of Ferraro, Kruk, and Ferraro sponsored the event’s live music: The Rum Dums.
Rittenhouse said that the small start can lead to much bigger barbecues in the future.
“There’s nothing like this around here,” Rittenhouse said. “Other pitmasters have said that they want to join us if we do it again next year. I want this to grow into a circuit, maybe have one a month in different towns so each town can be showcased. We want to make it something fun that people can come back for often.”
The event is around the American Legion Memorial Stage, where the Rum Dums will play. The PA Wilds Jeepers will be at the pool parking lot.
Rittenhouse said the event is mostly cash, especially the prizes and drinks. He will have a Square to process credit cards, but the other competitors may not. For additional information, email jasons.smokin@gmail.com.