BROCKWAY – The 129th annual commencement of the Brockway Area Junior-Senior High School was just the third class to have an outdoor graduation, continuing a new tradition that started during the COVID-19 pandemic. This was the second ceremony to happen on the 50-yard line of Varischetti Field.
Last week’s ceremony had some new features, including music from a graduation choir directed by music teacher Ryan Carter, who completed his first year at Brockway Area Junior-Senior High School with the event. It also continued the past three years of holding fireworks at the end of the ceremony.
In his remarks, Superintendent Jeff Vizza praised the Class of 2022 for their perseverance. He said that the class can overcome adversity if it does not give up. He told the class a parable of a carrot, egg and coffee bean. The popular management story is about a young woman who is told that she could be a carrot, which gets soft and weak in boiling water, an egg, which gets hard and immovable in boiling water, or a coffee bean, which changes the water when boiled. Vizza said that the carrots give up easily, the eggs become obstacles to others’ successes, but the coffee bean overcomes adversity by changing the water.
“Be like the coffee bean,” he concluded. “Change the world around you and overcome adversity. Remember to always remain positive and keep moving forward.”
Olivia Clark, representing Student Council, marked the last time she and her classmates will be together by reminding them that this is the first step toward the rest of their lives.
“Over the years, we’ve focused on preparing for our future,” she said. “Now, the future is here! I know that this class can do great things.”
Senior Class President Selena Buttery focused on how frequently students are asked about their futures, but encouraged her classmates to use the time after high school to truly explore who they want to be.
“Most of us have been together since kindergarten,” Buttery said. “Back then, people were always asking what we want to be when we grow up. They never really stopped. The truth is, we don’t need to know what we want to do. This is a time when we can take risks and go on an adventure.”
Salutatorian Bailey Allison said that she always felt defined by her class rank, but she realized that there is more to being a person than worrying about academic rankings.
“I found that being me is more than being perfect,” she said. “Life is more than bitterness and competition.”
Finally, Valedictorian Lauren Schmader said that her classmates need to embrace their inner sixth grader. Schmader volunteered for sixth grade cross country during her senior year, and a thank you note from a runner encouraged her to look at the world a little differently.
“Running is a mental and physical sport,” she said. “Dedication to your passion creates strength. Sixth graders believe that the grass will be greener than it was yesterday and the sun has never shined so brightly as it does today. Feel your feelings, say thank you, and grow every day. Don’t forget to channel your inner sixth grader.”
The Class of 2022 is heading to the military, workforce, and various colleges. At the awards ceremony the night before graduation, the class collectively received over $890,000 in scholarships from their schools and local donors. They walked down the 50-yard line to receive their diplomas, and then turned their tassels to mark the end of their schooling at Brockway. Fireworks followed.
“Your book has yet to be written,” Principal Mark Dippold told the graduates. “We wish you the very best and hope that life successes will follow you far into the future.”
The Brockway Area Junior-Senior High School Class of 2022:
Noah Adams, Alexis Allen, Bailey Allison, Dylan Antonuccio, Haven Baker, Marcus Bennett, Selena Buttery, Morgan Carnahan, Caitlin Ceprish, Olivia Clark, Dylen Coder, Ludrica Crawford, Alexandra Cribbs, Cade Cross, Richard Delia Jr., Lily Delp, Alyssa Dietz, Dylan Dotts, Elijah Drobny, Austin Dubay. Aidyn Edwards, Hailey Emigh, Garrett Faust, MaKenzie Fields, Rylee Fields, Connor Forsythe, Brooke Franci, Cale Freemer, Noah Freemer, Derek Gelnette, Aeryn Hawk, Madalynne Heckman, Nathan Heilbrun, Joseph Hertel, Nicole Jamison, Lauren Jessup, Owen Johnson, Luke Johnson, Cassandra Kinser, Hailey Klugh, Sarah Koehler, Margo Lindenmuth, Cole Lunger, Jared Marchiori, Haylee McKay, Audrey Mezser, David Mooney, Zoe Moore, Ciara Morelli, Eliza Mowrey, Hailey Newcamp, Carter Nichols, Sadie Orinko, Mark Palmer Jr., Garret Park, Emily Preston, Maddelynn Roberts, Liam Ryan, Nicolas Salizzoni, Austin Schmader, Landon Schmader, Dustin Shaffer, Daniel Shugarts, Jacob Sickeri, Gunnar Silk, Mollie Smith, Brandon Stevenson, Nolan Swanson, Izabel Taylor, Lauren Taylor, Kira Town, Kenda VanGuilder, Ethan Ward, Liam Webster, Donald Weible, Bentley Wilcox, Alexis Williams, John Williams, Danielle Wood, Eric Young, and Hannah Zuccolotto.