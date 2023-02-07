BCAT Student Showcase winners Best in Show for Adult Metals: “Shell Ring” by Angela Dragich Best in Show for Adult Ceramics: “When Lava Covered the Earth” by Gene Deible Best in Show for Tween: “Reindeer Cup with Star Saucer” by Nefeli Dionysiou Karali First Place for High School: “Cup o’ Mushroom” by Ethny Vander Kelen Second Place for High School: “Lest We Forget” My Mariska and Maya Isaac Third Place for High School: “Him” by Mackenzie Schuckers High School Honorable Mentions: “Lucky Dice” by Abby Boyles “Cauldron” by Taylor Hasper “Cuddling Raccoons” by Maya Isaac {related_content_uuid}5cd354d6-4f2c-4857-bc34-ed6e5375764d{/related_content_uuid}
BROCKWAY — The Brockway Center for Arts and Technology hosted its annual student showcase Friday evening, displaying artwork made by students in the last year and presenting awards.
The showcase includes art from “tween,” high school, and adult students at BCAT from January 2022 to January 2023. This year’s showcase includes work made by 33 individual artists at all levels.
“We’re really happy with the selection of artwork that we’ve gotten, and we’re really excited that we get to share so much awesome talent with everybody. Thank you all for coming out and supporting and celebrating the students,” said Mary Kay Palazzo, community outreach specialist.
The exhibition was juried by current BCAT resident artists Emery Cotten and Karina A.U. Larsen.
“We are really excited that we get to this year –I think for the first time ever –offer financial awards for our high school students,” Palazzo said.
Cotten and Larsen announced the winners and presented them with their certificates and prizes. The pair also shared some of the aspects of each piece they like the best and why each one was named a winner.
Following the presentation of the winners, full-time ceramics instructor Caleb Sykora-Bodie thanked all the parents who attended the showcase and supported their students.
“This is just incredible how many people have shown up… I’ve been here for three years now, and this is huge. I don’t think I’ve ever seen this many people at an event, and it’s just really wonderful to see parents showing up to support their youth because we put a lot of time and energy into them, and we know you do too and they deserve the support,” Sykora-Bodie said.
He thanked all the parents, grandparents and guardians who put in the effort to have the students attend the classes and take part in the showcase. He said there are “so many people who don’t put forth that effort, and it can show.”
Bodie-Sykora said watching all the students over the last three years has made him happy to be doing the job he’s doing.
The show will remain on display at BCAT for the next month for the public to stop in and browse.