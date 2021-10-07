BROCKWAY – With Fire Prevention Week underway, the Brockway Volunteer Hose Company is heading into its community to give fire prevention tips to young and old alike.
Brockway Fire Chief Mike Hoskavich said that the fire department will be heading out to Brockway Nursery School, Laugh and Learn Daycare, and Brockway Area Elementary School. He is most excited that the Brockway second graders will be able to come back to the fire station for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic started.
“We have quite a slate for Fire Prevention Week,” Hoskavich said. “The second graders are coming here, and it’s nice to be able to do that again. We show them the equipment and give them a presentation in our training room.”
Education is an important factor in preventing fires. Hoskavich said that the messages of Fire Prevention Week are effective.
“The number of fires is truly down,” he said. “In the 1980s, there was a huge push to avoid overloading receptacles, and that really helped. Obviously, appliances are more efficient and electrical wiring is more technologically advanced. But the education of our youth – not playing with matches or lighters, not touching hot things – has really factored into the drop in the number fires.”
But residents are never too old to learn a little fire prevention. Hoskavich had some practical tips for residents young and old.
“The number one safety tip is having functional smoke detectors,” he said. “Learn the sounds of fire prevention, so know what your smoke detector sounds like. Test them and make sure they have batteries.”
In addition, Hoskavich said that families need to remember that just having a plan is not enough in the event of an emergency.
“It’s great to talk about a plan, but if you don’t practice it, things will get chaotic real fast,” he said. “Your family members aren’t going to remember where to go. Even though fire prevention is all year, this is the week you can really focus on it. Practice your safety plan.”
The last tip Hoskavich had for fire safety is one that often gets overlooked: closing bedroom doors.
“Sleep with your bedroom doors closed,” he said. “A lot of people don’t like that, but this has been proven in all kinds of tests and studies. You have a house that is burned down the hallway, but when you open the bedroom door, that room isn’t as damaged. Shutting the bedroom door at night can help keep you alive.”
Fire Prevention Week is October 3-9.