BROCKWAY — The parking meters are gone along Main Street in Brockway, but the work of the Brockway Borough Council is still ongoing.
The meters were removed from their posts, but the borough is still working on parking ordinances for Main Street. In addition, the posts will need to be removed and the sidewalks smoothed over, so the borough is looking into grants to fund that project.
Street Foreman Lou Waldeck is donating an old meter and a ticket box to the Taylor Memorial Museum while the remaining meters will be sold on Municibid, an online auction site for municipalities.
Levee structure installation and office doors
The lowest responsible bidder for the levee structure installation project was Continental Construction for $366,448. Continental’s Rick Marzella was at the meeting and asked when they could get started. The council put him in touch with the engineer.
The doors to the borough building are slamming shut, which presents a hazard. Glass Erectors was the lowest quote to replace the doors at $6,310, so the borough accepted that bid.
Police and fire reports
The Brockway Borough Police Department have started directing traffic in the morning as school begins and again as school ends. They are also assisting with parades and home football games for the school district.
The 2011 Dodge Charger was sold during the borough council’s August meeting. The bid for $4,100 was accepted and the old police vehicle ended its service in Brockway.
Chief Troy Bell said that the officers are out checking inspection stickers to remind residents to get their vehicles inspected. The officers also helped Punxsutawney Police with coverage for the concert held there on July 30, plus the department was on hand for the Awaken Concert Aug. 6 in Brockway.
The Brockway Volunteer Hose Company responded to nine calls for service since the last meeting, with two in the borough: a motor vehicle accident and a hazardous condition. The fire department has responded to 79 calls this year, 19 in the borough, and Fire Chief Mike Hoskavich described the numbers as “steady.” Planning for Fire Prevention Week is underway, and the fire department will be running a fire-extinguisher training for Laugh and Learn Daycare.
Roadway projects discussed
Recommended Video
At a previous meeting, a resident on West Clarion Avenue asked the borough to look into a retaining wall on the property. It was determined that the retaining wall was not part of the borough roads, and the resident was informed that it was not a borough issue.
The council discussed removing wooden-post guiderails along South Street. The posts are leaning away from the road and are no longer necessary. The borough agreed to remove them.
Residents reminded on zoning, grass, dogs, and fall sports
Council President Chris “Smoke” Benson spoke for the council to remind residents that the borough has zoning ordinances. Building permits are necessary for many jobs, so if a borough resident is starting a project, they are encouraged to call the borough office.
Borough Health Officer Jennifer Challingsworth said that she received six calls about high grass within the last couple of weeks. Grass is to be kept under six inches, and she said that most of the residents complied with cutting their lawns.
“I’m out there,” she said, “so residents better cut their grass.”
Benson spoke about a dog-biting incident on West Clarion Avenue where a resident was attacked and needed medical attention, including surgery. Benson reminded residents that they need to keep their dogs under control.
“Their dogs should be leashed and contained on their property,” he said. “It’s not that we don’t like dogs, but you never know. Everyone, please be considerate of everyone else.”
Benson added that no dogs are allowed at Taylor Memorial Park.
Benson said that the Brockway Area School District has a lot of events to fill the fall and winter evenings. He encouraged residents to get out to sporting events like football, volleyball, and soccer games, and he said that the upcoming plays and musicals could be a nice distraction as weather gets colder.
“This is great entertainment,” he said. “Don’t complain that there’s nothing to do.”
The Brockway Borough Council meets again Oct. 6 at 7 p.m.