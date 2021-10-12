BROCKWAY – Halloween will be celebrated on Sunday, Oct. 31, in the borough of Brockway.
Brockway often celebrates Halloween on the Sunday closest to the holiday. This year, children can trick or treat on the actual day. Hours for trick-or-treating in Brockway will be from 2-5 p.m. The fire department will be out to help children cross streets during those hours, plus they will be serving coffee and hot cider in their trailer.
Fire department plan on Knox BoxesFire Chief Mike Hoskavich updated the borough on the department’s plan to get Knox Boxes for businesses in Brockway and Snyder Township.
The Knox Rapid Access System is a secure way for first responders to gain access to a locked building. The first responders have master key that can open the Knox Boxes, and the keys to the establishment are inside that box.
“It saves damage to the building,” Hoskavich said. “And the police and ambulance can use it as well.”
The investment for the business owners will be around $450. The fire department has received an anonymous donation to get the software and equipment.
Hoskavich hopes to send letters to business owners soon.
The fire department responded to 13 alarms since last meeting. Seven of those were in the borough.
Mayor gives health updateBrockway Mayor Bill Hrinya thanked the community for its concern. He said he still has some health problems, but he is getting better.
“It’s a pretty strange turn in my life,” he said. “But I thank everyone for their thoughts and prayers.”
The mayor also thanked Police Chief Troy Bell and his officers for their work in the community.
“I’m glad we have you here,” Hrinya said. “I’m getting lots of good reports about you, which is odd. Usually, I just get complaints!”
Waterline breakA waterline issue happened near a levy, and Council President Chris “Smoke” Benson was pleased with the way the water company and the Brockway Borough Municipal Authority (BBMA) handled the break.
“With the resent issue with the waterline break, things are going great with BBMA,” Benson said. “They have the crew put back together. It’s an outstanding crew. The BBMA board has done a fantastic job of keeping things running and in line. I feel more confident than ever that the BBMA and the water company are in the best hands they’ve been in for quite some time.”
Other businessMayor Hrinya swore in the first of the borough council’s two new student representatives. Brockway Area Junior-Senior High School’s Hunter Raffeinner was sworn in during October’s meeting. Fellow junior Shaelynn Brubaker will join in November.
The student representatives to the borough council update the council on events in the school district. Normally there is a senior and a junior, but since last year’s junior moved out of the borough, Brockway has two juniors giving the updates.
The homeowners of an abandoned property on Seventh Avenue responded to the borough solicitor’s letter and are working to rectify the issues.
Also, the borough’s salt contract for the winter will be a decrease from the cost of last year.
Before going into executive session for police personnel matters, the borough council planned to advertise its meetings for 2022. Since 2022 is an even-numbered year, the council is required to hold its first meeting of the year on the first business day in January. That will be Jan. 4.
Brockway still has a couple of meetings in 2021, including Nov. 4 at 7 p.m.