BROCKWAY – After the success of last year’s golf scramble, the Brockway Schools and Community Education Foundation hopes that its annual gala can continue the fun, according to new director Peter Grecco.
Grecco recently took over for Lisa Rutherford, who retired from the foundation at the end of the last school year. Grecco was high on the foundation board’s list because of the way the golf scramble went the year before.
“It was kind of funny because last year, the foundation board came up with having a golf scramble, and Lisa was not familiar with holding a golf scramble, so we put a committee together and just had a good time,” Grecco said. “It was a huge success! People had a great time. Then Lisa announced that she was leaving, and [Brockway Superintendent Jeff] Vizza and the board asked me if I would be interested in taking it over. It all fell into place.”
The gala is April 22 from 6:30-10:30 p.m., and Grecco said he is looking forward to it.
“It’s going to be fun,” he said. “We’ll have live music by Kurt Thomas, a wonderful entertainer. We’ll have 50/50s, raffles, silent auctions, and scratch-off tickets. We want to make it a little better each year. We’re hoping that we can get some people together and have a good time. Yes, we want to raise money, but our real goal is to bring people out, get together, and have some fun again. We’ll raise money for the kids, and people will have an opportunity to get out and have a good time.”
Grecco is also the athletic and transportation director at Brockway, and he found that the new foundation job has a lot of overlap.
“The people I talk to with this are many of the same people that I deal with in athletics and transportation,” he said. “I just have to have additional conversations with them.”
Grecco said he will be speaking at the upcoming gala as well as the annual alumni dinner. He also hopes to do another golf scramble. He said that there is a whole group of people who run the foundation, and that makes the new job that much easier.
“Stephanie Benson, Pam Capetta and Kim Salada are great,” he said. “They’re the ones who organize and manage the foundation, and they make me look good. I’m really just the face of the foundation. They say I’m in charge, but it’s actually the committee and the board. The foundation board is really excellent. Their vision is so clear that it’s unbelievable. They want to do whatever they can to give the kids every advantage they can get here in Brockway.”
Grecco summarized the foundation’s mission statement as to provide experiences to students that go above and beyond Brockway’s normal curriculum. It pays for dual enrollment and AP course tuition and books, brings in the Artist-in-Residence Program with artists like Perry Winkler and P.J. Piccirillo, and pays for 3D printers and more.
“The extras the kids can experience here at Brockway are incredible because of the foundation,” Grecco said. “When you write a check to the foundation, yes, you get some tax benefits, but the biggest benefit is that you’re giving money to the kids of Brockway. Because of you, one of our kids can take a college course or use a new piece of technology. When you give to the foundation, you give an opportunity to every kid here at Brockway.”
More about the Brockway Schools and Community Education Foundation can be found at its website, www.brockway.k12.pa.us/foundation. The foundation gala will be held April 22.