BROCKWAY – Read Across America Week found Brockway Area Elementary School prepared to celebrate both reading and the legacy of Dr. Seuss.
Each day of the week had a theme for the students. Monday had them wear green for “Green Eggs and Ham,” Tuesday was a hat day for “The Cat in the Hat,” Wednesday celebrated “The Sleep Book” by students wearing pajamas to school, Thursday was a day for “The Sneetches” and the kids wore something with a sports team or an all star, and Friday wrapped up the festivities with a shirt featuring a favorite fictional character.
Elementary Principal Candace Patricelli said that she enjoys celebrating Read Across America with her students. This year, she is very excited for the free book giveaway.
“Every student in grades K-6 gets a free book from our selection of new Scholastic books,” she said. “We have a reading goal as usual for the students. If they make it, they all get ice cream on Friday.”
The whole school needed to read a combined 500 chapters during the week, and students’ contributions to the 500 chapters were recorded on slips turned into their teachers.
With the pandemic, whole-school assemblies are not possible like they were in the past. Patricelli anticipates a return to normal by the next Read Across America Week.
“Hopefully next year, we’ll be able to have an assembly with the whole school again,” she said. “I know the students look forward to it. I also know the staff members on the committee miss coming up with ways to mildly torture me!”
Patricelli usually does something for the final assembly. In the past, she was duct-taped to the wall, kissed by a pig, turned into a giant bowl of cereal with freezing cold milk, and got a pie thrown in her face.
“It’s all in good fun and for the great cause of reading,” she said. “I would do almost anything for these students. Almost.”
The National Education Association (NEA) started Read Across America in 1998, according to the NEA’s website. While the overall event is year-round, the week that Brockway and other schools focus on is around Dr. Seuss’ birthday, March 2.