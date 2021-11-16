BROCKWAY – It may have been in a different location, but a 15-year Veterans Day tradition returned to the sixth-grade students at Brockway Area Elementary School last week.
The pandemic prevented Brockway Elementary from holding its celebration last year. This year, the program moved to Brockway Area Junior-Senior High School to take advantage of that school’s auditorium, bringing in fourth through sixth grade and veterans that the students invited. The sixth graders were the ones on the stage.
The program acknowledged the pandemic gap year right at the beginning.
“We’re here,” Elementary Teacher Bert Ginther said, earning an applause.
Brockway’s celebration is a multi-day event for the students. The sixth-grade students watched Medal of Honor videos and took two weeks to discuss the wars the veterans fought. Then students prepare for the program, which includes reciting the history of the various branches of service, singing the National Anthem and the themes of the different branches, and telling stories of veterans. Students also created thank-you cards and patriotic posters.
Ginther organized the event, and his fellow elementary school faculty members help him manage the performance.
“I’m very excited to be able to get the kids and the veterans together again,” Ginther said.
Ginther opened the event with a small speech, but then was followed by students singing and giving speeches.
Brockway hosted 71 veterans, four Gold Star families, and six American Legion Auxiliary members.
“They love the program,” Ginther said about the veterans. “They love seeing the kids and coming to our school. They are so grateful that our kids appreciate the sacrifices they have made and are so respectful to them.”
Jack Tulley, an Army veteran and a Gold-Star Parent, said that the elementary school’s program was well received by the veterans.
“It was really nice,” he said. “Those kids did such a wonderful job. A lot of schools in the area didn’t do a Veterans Day program this year, but Brockway has always done a great job and stuck with it. The people who organize it every year are wonderful.”
Tulley took his father-in-law, Victor Lundberg, to the program, and Lundberg enjoyed himself.
“He’s a World War II veteran,” Tulley said. “He’s pretty much confined to a wheelchair. He got in there, wheeled his wheelchair around, talked to some of the veterans. Then he met up with another World War II veteran, Bud Neubert and had a great conversation.”
Elementary Principal Candace Patricelli said that the program is a highlight of the school year.
“It was so wonderful to see our sixth graders taking so much pride and ownership for our Veterans Day Assembly,” she said. “They really take everything they have learned and are presenting to heart. All of our teachers talk about the importance of Veterans Day. They especially talk about how vital it is to show absolute respect during this program with their attention. I couldn’t be any prouder of this group of students. It was a special day for all of the staff, students, and veterans involved.”