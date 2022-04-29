BROCKWAY – The annual Brockway FFA plant sale returns to the greenhouse this May, bringing flowers and vegetables to the community.
Each year, students sell hanging baskets of flowers as well as packs of annual flowers. Previous years have had geraniums, dahlias, and petunias. The FFA also sells four-packs of Roma, cherry, and beefsteak tomatoes as well as sweet and hot peppers.
Kyle Norman, Brockway FFA advisor, said that his students are anxious to greet the community at the greenhouse across from the school on Alexander Street.
“The students worked really hard to get the greenhouse ready for the sale,” Norman said. “We’re excited to get to work.”
The sale allows the FFA to use the greenhouse year after year.
“We sell plants to make back money to do this again next year,” junior Riley Williams said. “It went really well last year, and we sold out of a lot of things.”
“The most popular plants are usually the hanging baskets and the unique flowers,” sophomore Mayson Fremer said. “Cucumbers and tomatoes are the popular vegetables.”
The FFA students are involved during the whole process. They help pot the plants, organize the baskets, and maintain the greenhouse. They water the plants during the week and on the weekends. When the sale comes, they are the friendly faces assisting community members in the greenhouse.
“I’m very excited,” Williams said. “Every year, this one girl comes in and buys a lot of flowers. I look forward to seeing her and what flowers she picked.”
This year’s FFA president, Mollie Smith, and student advisor Alexis Williams picked out the flowers for the sale.
FFA is an organization for students interested in agriculture and leadership. The letters used to stand for “Future Farmers of America,” but the name was changed to just FFA to reflect the organization’s growing push for members interested in any aspect of agriculture, not just farming.
“Organizations like FFA teach kids valuable life skills that they can use outside of high school,” Norman explained. “Life skills like planting a garden, simple vehicle maintenance, how to make sure your dog is taken care of, how to fix things, and how to do basic wiring. Simple life skills that you’ll need after high school.”
The popular hanging baskets are $16. Flower and vegetable four packs are $2, which includes cherry, sauce, and beefsteak tomatoes, cucumbers, squash, and various peppers. There are square flowerpots of million bells, dahlias, petunias, candy corn vines, and more for $2.50. Begonias, geraniums, gerberas, and other flowers come in $3 square pots.
Also, buying flowers enters shoppers in a raffle for more flowers.
“We received a grant to help support our sale,” Norman said, referring to Intermediate Unit 6’s Remake Learning Days Grant. “We are going to buy planters and fill them with flowers. After that, we will raffle them off. Anyone who buys flowers will be entered.”
The sale runs May 7, 14, and 21 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. More dates may be added if necessary. If anyone has questions, they can call Brockway Area Junior-Senior High School at 265-8414 for more information.