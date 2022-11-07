BROCKWAY — Brockway Fire Chief Mike Hoskavich said that this year’s Fire Prevention Week was one of the best he has experienced.
“We had a great week, meeting with students and doing presentations,” Hoskavich said. “I have a lot of praise for the school district and how they’re teaching fire safety to the students. The children knew a lot when we were there, and that was great to see.”
This was the 100th year for Fire Prevention Week, which was established in 1925 after fires claimed the lives of 15,000 Americans the previous year, according to the National Fire Prevention Association’s website. This year’s slogan was “Fire won’t wait, plan your escape.” In previous coverage of Fire Prevention Week, Hoskavich stressed the importance of a family planning and practicing escape routes in case of a fire.
“Residents need a plan in case their home catches fire,” Hoskavich said. “Residents should designate one family meeting location outside the house – only one – so all family members know where to meet.”
He added that practice makes perfect: “It’s great to talk about a plan, but if you don’t practice it, things will get chaotic real fast. Your family members aren’t going to remember where to go.”
Just because Fire Prevention Week was at the beginning of October, fire prevention lasts year-round. Hoskavich reminded families that the upcoming holiday season has dangers if families are not careful.
“Be careful this Thanksgiving,” he said. “Use safe cooking practices. Keep an eye on that turkey when it’s cooking. And this Christmas, make sure you wire up your lights correctly. Don’t overload your sockets.”
Hoskavich’s additional advice might help Santa Claus when he comes down the chimney at Christmas.
“It’s getting colder,” Hoskavich said. “Make sure you clean your furnaces and your fireplace flues. We do get some flue fires this time of year.”
More information about creating a fire escape plan can be found at the National Fire Prevention Association’s website, www.nfpa.org. Local fire departments can also assist with plans and fire safety information.