BROCKWAY — The funeral home that has served Brockway for generations has been honored by the Pennsylvania Funeral Directors Association for 75 years of service.
Carlson Funeral Home was started in 1947, became Carlson-Shugarts Funeral Home in 2004 and is now Shugarts Funeral Home.
Carlson Funeral Home was opened by Winrot “Vin” Carlson and his wife Florence. Vin Carlson had worked at George Smith’s Funeral Home and following Smith’s death, Vin Carlson continued employment with VanAken Funeral Home, the new owners, from 1940 until June 1947 when the Carlsons opened their own place of business at 400 Main St. In November 1947, the Carlsons purchased the VanAken facility which is the current location on Fourth Avenue.
At that time, the Community Ambulance Service was also provided by the staff of the funeral home. Two combination hearse/ambulances were maintained and numerous part-time employees were employed as attendants. In the early 1950s a second viewing room was added as the trend from home viewings shifted to funeral homes. In 1959 a new three-car garage was added to the rear of the building. An arrangement office and casket selection rooms were relocated to the current location next to the funeral home.
In 1963 John Carlson, son of Vin and Florence, graduated from the Pittsburgh Institute of Mortuary Science and joined the firm. John married Evelyn Pasierb in 1967. On Jan. 1, 1969, a four-member family partnership was formed. Vin Carlson died in April 1970. In 1986 John and Evelyn Carlson purchased the balance of the partnership from Florence. The business was incorporated and Carlson Funeral Home Inc. was established, with John acting as supervisor.
In 1973 the ambulance service provided by the Carlson Funeral Home was discontinued and taken over by Brockway Area Ambulance Association. John served as an original board member and EMT for many years. By the early 1970s, the trend for funerals had gone completely from residences to the funeral home and more space was needed. A major building project was begun in 1973 to double the size of the facilities.
The addition was opened in October 1974, providing up to four viewing rooms, a modern preparation room and large entry foyer. The arrangement office and casket selection room were again refurnished. From the 1970s to the mid ‘90s many funeral homes were being purchased by large funeral corporations. From its beginning in 1947, the Carlson Funeral Home family chose to remain independent and family-owned business to serve Brockway and the surrounding area.
In April 1995, Eric Shugarts accepted employment with the Carlson family and moved to Brockway. In 2000, he purchased an interest in the funeral home. Eric and John continued to work together until Oct. 1, 2004, when Eric purchased the funeral home from John and Evelyn. The name was changed to Carlson-Shugarts Funeral Home Inc.