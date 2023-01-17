BROCKWAY – Girls in several Brockway Area Girl Scout troops were invited to a Christmas party in December, and the donations from that party helped support Brockway Area Elementary School’s Weekend Backpack Program.
Cadettes Troop 16360 hosted the party, according to Leigh Ann May, and the entry donation was a food item.
“The girls gathered easy to prepare, nonperishable foods and brought them to the Christmas party on Dec. 18,” May said. “The party was a great success, and a great way for all levels of Girl Scouts to be together enjoying snacks, crafts and of course meet Mr. and Mrs. Clause.”
May estimates they filled 10 grocery bags with donations, which the girls brought to Brockway Area Elementary School when school resumed from its Christmas break. Since various troops were gathered, May said almost every grade at Brockway had a representative. They met at the fountain by the elementary main entrance for a photo when they formally donated the food.
May said that the Girl Scouts in Brockway are very busy, and this donation is just one way the girls are giving back to their community.
“The Girl Scout troops in Brockway have various community projects planned,” she said. “All the troops help out with the monthly American Legion spaghetti dinners, and Cadette Troop 26103 is currently working on their Silver Awards. Two of those girls are working with the elementary school on their Silver Award and the other two girls are working with a local church. Third grade Brownie Troop 16528 always does a park cleanup at Taylor Memorial Park in the spring. All the troops participate in the Memorial Day parade and presenting the wreath and some of our girls attend the annual Wreaths Across America. We are going to be holding another community donation in April where we will be asking the community to donate items for the backpack program and other programs in the district. Our Girls Scouts love their community and are always coming up with new ways to support it.”
May said all troops started selling Girl Scout cookies this week.
Elementary school counselor Kristen Sholes said that the donations were needed.
“The program at the elementary is still going strong,” she said. “We have between 30-35 weekend food bags that go out every Friday to students in kindergarten through sixth grade.”
At the high school, several families participate. High school counselors Heather Anderson and Jessi Donlin said they appreciate it when the students at Brockway can help each other. They said the district is grateful for the way the community helps those in need.
“It’s always inspiring to see young people helping other young people,” Sholes added. “It helps to teach them the importance of empathy.”