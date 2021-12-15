BROCKWAY — Fire trucks surrounded Martino’s Bilo Sunday, but there was no fire in the building.
The trucks were part of the Brockway Volunteer Hose Company’s “Fill the Engine” event, getting food for the Brockway Food Pantry and Helping Hands Food Pantry. A truck from Brockway and a truck from Horton Township parked in the parking lot by the front door. The fire department set up its trailer to help coordinate the effort.
“This is our sixth year now,” Brockway Fire Chief Mike Hoskavich said. “Everyone does their food drives around Thanksgiving, and we wanted to do it for Christmas.”
Hoskavich was a police officer outside of the area and returned to Brockway when he retired from that. He saw the “Fill the Cruiser” campaigns at his old job and thought it would be a good idea to incorporate it into his fire department in Brockway.
“We’re hoping to fill a couple of engines this year,” Hoskavich said. “It’s something we want to do to give back to our community to give food to those who need it.”
Hoskavich said they split the food evenly between the two food pantries. They deliver the food after the event is completed. Residents also donate money instead of food, so the firefighters then go grocery shopping to add to the total in the fire trucks.
While the Fill the Engine may be done for another year, the work at the food pantries in the area continues. Hoskavich said that residents who did not get out Sunday can still donate to the cause, but they have to contact the organizations to see what’s needed.
“Contact the food pantries,” Hoskavich said. “Sometimes, they get a little full until they’re able to distribute the food.”
This year, Brockway and Horton Volunteer Fire Company each filled a truck.
“We’re happy with the results, and we’re already talking about how we can improve it next year,” Hoskavich said. “We’re very appreciative of the generosity of the community.”