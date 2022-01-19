BROCKWAY – The Junior Firefighter Program is back in Brockway.
The program allows interested young people to join the fire department and help out, gaining experience that will be useful when they can become a full firefighter after they turn 18. The program had to be suspended, but Brockway Fire Chief Mike Hoskavich is excited to bring it back.
“We had one before, and it kind of went away due to lack of interest,” Hoskavich said. “And it’s hard for me and my two assistants to run a program like that because we’re focused on running the firefighting side of things.”
Hoskavich said that the Junior Firefighter Program has a lot of state mandates to follow. There are certain meetings and training that the participants need, certain clearances needed to be involved in the program, and even managing what they are allowed to do on call. Thankfully, April London, who is one of Brockway’s fire police, agreed to help out.
The program will be open to residents who are 16 or 17 years old and want to learn the basics of being a firefighter. They cannot become a full firefighter until they turn 18, but there are many non-fire-related duties that they can learn.
“They will learn the tools and be able to assist at some calls,” London explained, “...but in support roles, not going inside burning buildings. They can help with cleanup. They can observe and learn the basics.”
Hoskavich is happy that the program has already gained some interest in the community.
“We need to get some younger people into the fire department,” Hoskavich said. “We lose a lot when kids turn 18 and graduate from high school. We want to build that interest in younger people.”
A couple of Brockway residents are interested in doing the program, and Horton Township already has five members in their program.
“We had the members from Horton join us for a training recently,” Hoskavich said. “One of the things we look for with a newer firefighter is if they panic when they put a mask on. A lot of people are claustrophobic, but all of the junior firefighters and the new 18-year-olds who just joined us did well.”
With Horton’s program going strong and Brockway’s getting started, Hoskavich is excited that the fire department will be able to increase its ranks.
“The future’s bright for our area for the fire service, and we just hope to keep it growing,” Hoskavich said.
For more information about being a junior firefighter in Brockway, Brockway Volunteer Hose Company can be reached at 268-4000.