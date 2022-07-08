BROCKWAY — Sometime in the summer of 2024, Brockway and Snyder Township plan to have a new fire engine.
The Brockway Volunteer Hose Company has wrapped up nearly two years of planning and research to settle on a KME Severe Service fire engine, which will be modified to fit the community’s needs. The process, according to Brockway Fire Chief Mike Hoskavich, was not an easy one.
“We appointed a committee,” Hoskavich said. “One of the things we really wanted to do was do it right and do our research. We thought about what was going to fit with our community. Did we want to go the same size? Did we need a bigger ladder? What do we want to do?”
Hoskavich said the committee — headed by Devin Trentini with Ralph Reed, Brian Gankosky, Terry Fustine, and Mark Pisarcik — analyzed what Brockway and Snyder Township needed, as well as looked into the needs for mutual aid for the surrounding communities. Due to Insurance Service Office (ISO) fire ratings, the new piece of equipment had to be an aerial engine to replace the aerial that recently passed 21 years old. ISO fire ratings can impact homeowners’ insurance rates, and if a community has a lower ISO score, it has lower fire insurance premiums.
“According to ISO, if we have three buildings over three stories or more, or a combination of buildings that require a fire flow of 3,500 gallons per minute, you need an aerial,” Hoskavich said.
“If you take the aerial out of Brockway and we have to rely on DuBois, and that’s a 25-minute response time,” Trentini added. “At that point, a fire is typically well beyond its incipient stage. If a church catches on fire, in 25 minutes, the fire would be coming out of the roof and every window.”
The committee determined the needs of the community, with the biggest one being the need for a second set of stabilizing jacks. That helped narrow the choices of manufacturers.
“With the terrain around Brockway, two jacks are essential,” Hoskavich said. “There are places we can’t set the current truck because of only one set of jacks. We can go side-to-side, but we can’t go on a steep incline up or down. There are only a limited number of manufactures who do that.”
The department settled on KME which was, at the time, a Pennsylvania company, but the company moved soon after Brockway made the decision and closed the Pennsylvania location. A trip to the Pennsylvania Fire Expo in Harrisburg locked in the timeline further.
“When we’re down there, the representative for KME said that if we don’t purchase the truck now, there will be a $90,000 increase in the next three weeks.”
“I won’t say we were rushed,” Trentini said. “We just had less time than we expected. But we did our research and were able to come up with the truck we wanted.”
The basic structure of the truck has been decided. Items like the number of axels, the type of engine, the size of the cab, and the overall length had to be decided by signing. The rest of the process will come later.
“At the expo, we were able to get to see all the options, and that’s how we got to our basic scope,” Trentini said. “Now, with the contract signed, we meet with the builder in August and go through pre-construction. We take a 150-page spec and go line by line to really get into the nitty-gritty of the truck. After pre-construction, the truck is pretty much set.”
The truck will improve safety for the borough. It is what the fire industry calls a “Quint,” meaning it serves five functions: pump, water tank, fire hose, aerial device, and ground ladders.
“It’s not a one-trick pony,” Trentini said. “It can serve multiple roles, and it’s kind of a jack-of-all-trades. Everything we need for a fire is on that truck.”
Hoskavich said that the fire department has to look at the future growth of Brockway. He pointed out that Brockway has a community college, thriving businesses, and the continued park revitalization. However, while the truck has to last for the next two decades, it does not need every fancy function to do its job.
“This isn’t going to be a Cadillac,” Hoskavich said. “It will be a functional piece of firefighting apparatus, and there are electronics everywhere, but with technology comes money.”
Modern firefighting equipment is not cheap. Inflation, construction costs, and the insertion of electronics in every aspect of the apparatus has increased the price over the cost of the aerial in 2001. The current truck will cost $1,202,600. Hoskavich said that the goal of the fire department is to finance the truck through different methods than going to the residents of Brockway and Snyder Township.
“We did not want to put all this on the residents of Brockway,” he said. “They support our fundraisers. They support our house-to-house campaign, donuts, and gun bashes. We wanted to start with our industries. We wanted to speak with them, showing them why we wanted to do this. They all agree that this is a need. It was very well-received, and they think this is the right move to make. If you look back, the residents of Brockway have come to the financial aid of this department, and we can’t thank them enough.”
Some businesses in Brockway have agreed to help, and the fire department is still looking to raise money and finance some of the cost.
“We have two years to do it,” Hoskavich said. “We want to keep our financing manageable, so we can still operate. We have a dedicated group of volunteers who are aggressive in fundraising. If we didn’t feel like we can achieve this, we wouldn’t do it.”
Much of the work on the truck will be behind the scenes from now on, but Hoskavich is thankful for the support the department has received from the community and he knows Brockway and Snyder Township will support the department moving forward.
“We’ll never turn down any donation,” he said. “But the biggest thing from the community is continued support. We’re blessed here. All emergency services are blessed here with how the community supports them. We work for the community, and without the community, we wouldn’t exist.”