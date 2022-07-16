BROCKWAY – The Brockway Volunteer Hose Company is looking for a new home for the workhorse aerial fire truck that has supported the community for the past two decades.
The aerial fire truck was purchased in 2001. Fire Chief Mike Hoskavich said that the fire department does not need two aerial trucks, and the department has settled on a new truck to carry the community from 2024 and beyond.
“We decided to list it for sale because we didn’t want to be in a hurry when the other truck arrives,” Hoskavich said. “The money from the sale will go into the money we’re raising for our new truck. We listed it at a price that’s purchasable, and we have some departments who are interested. We decided that if someone comes in with a full offer, bye-bye truck!”
When the 2001 truck rolled into Brockway, it replaced an aging truck. That second truck hung around the fire department for a time before it was sold. Hoskavich wants to avoid repeating that history.
“When we purchased this, it arrived in June 2001, replacing a 1974 Pierce Snorkel,” Hoskavich said. “That truck was very limited in its use. This one was chosen to be our first-out for any type of fire. That old truck was so old, and the offers that we got were not good, that it was better to keep it. We had two aerial devices in Brockway for seven or eight years before we finally sold the Pierce. That’s why we don’t want to keep this truck beyond when it has value.”
Deputy Chief Devin Trentini said the truck is a good, solid truck, but if Brockway is ever going to replace it, it needs to act now.
“We’re kind of at a point of age that in four or five years, the price takes a big plunge,” he said. “The refurbishment helps because the whole truck was redone, so even if it’s 21 years old, it’s a good price.”
The fire engine was purchased at $477,000 in 2001, which, according to the Bureau of Labor and Statistics Inflation Calculator, is the equivalent of $796,260 today. The new truck coming in 2024 costs $1,202,600, which includes two decades of technological improvements that a community like Brockway needs but may not be as important to a smaller community with fewer mutual aid responsibilities.
Hoskavich added that Brockway is not selling the truck because it is a bad truck. Instead, Brockway’s 25-year-plan is looking at community growth in Brockway and its service area, and a newer truck is necessary.
“We didn’t do this just because we wanted a new ladder,” Hoskavich said. “We didn’t just want to look at the present, but to look at what we will need in the future. The ladder we’re getting is 14 feet longer, we will be able to reach 17% further than what we can now.”
The new truck will also have longer, lighter ladders, a “storefront blitz,” which allows the aerial ladder to be adjusted to spray water inside storefronts, and a larger cab. It will also have two stabilizing jacks, which was a must-have for Brockway, but may not be on the list for another community.
Hoskavich added that looking ahead is important to him, and that kind of foresight is a type of legacy from the Brockway fire chiefs ahead of him.
“I’ve learned that we need to leave places better than how you found them,” he said. “When I started here 30 years ago, we were a great department. When Terry Fustine left after his 20 years as fire chief, he left it better than how he found it. He replaced the building, fire equipment, and turn out gear. Terry built it to what it is today, so that’s what the chief does. We leave it better than how we found it, so the next generation has a good foundation to protect the community.”
“This truck is going to make another community happy and be a great fire apparatus for them,” Hoskavich said. “It’s been refurbished and fixed – a total makeover – but we need to stay ahead of the changes in our community.”
If another fire department does come in and buy the old aerial before the 2024 delivery of the new truck, Brockway has a plan to make sure that the community’s fire coverage does not suffer.
“We’ll still have our two engines, so we will not suffer for protection, and we’ll rely on neighboring communities for an aerial support,” Hoskavich said. “We hope to have it a little longer, but if someone comes in with the money, it’s sold.”