BROCKWAY – The long-awaited intersection project where Route 219 meets Route 28 in Brockway will begin construction in 2024, according to the Brockway Borough Council.
In February, Council President Chris “Smoke” Benson said that the plans have been finalized and work is slated to begin next year. However, some of the preliminary work will start in 2023.
Benson said that a meeting with the Department of Transportation (PennDOT) happened Feb. 14, and PennDOT added a paving project from the new intersection by Sheetz to the bridge on Main Street. There had been many complaints about the condition of the roadway, and PennDOT hopes to correct those issues around the same time they work on the intersection project.
Benson said that he received a timeline from PennDOT, which puts the project out through 2024 or possibly 2025.
Council members said that residents will soon see traffic counters coming into the borough. In May, PennDOT will approach affected property owners. Then, in September, the project will go out to bid. PennDOT will move utilities around the time that the bids go out, with work beginning in the new year. Design and engineering work is completed, and the borough just received an extension for the grant, which was scheduled to expire at the end of 2023.
In 2021, a preliminary estimate for the project came in at $3.25 million, but the grant money allocated from the state was only $2 million. PennDOT found the remaining $1 million, allowing the project to move forward, according to previously published articles.
Delays on the project happened because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and it seemed like the project was at a standstill until recent borough council meetings.
“The project is pretty far along,” Benson said. “Construction will take all of 2024 and part of 2025, depending on material lead times. The design and engineering are done. The project is moving forward.”
Benson acknowledged that the paving along Main Street happening at the same time might complicate traffic in the borough during 2024.
“It will cause an inconvenience, but it’ll be done and be better,” Benson said.