BROCKWAY – As of 2022, the Brockway Area School District has provided $1,507,614 to 759 alumni through its High School Student Loan Fund, and the program is still going strong.
Many families in Brockway are unaware of the Brockway High School Student Loan Fund, but it has a long history in the school district. According to an Aug. 2, 1978 article in The Brockway Record, members of the Brockway Area Parent Teacher Association met in 1957 and wanted to establish a scholarship fund for graduates of Brockway Area High School. The early members, identified in the Record article as Fred Wise, James Hysong, Ernest Johnson, Caroline Longwell, R.A. Jacobs, Mary Jo McCarthy, and Mrs. Lou Bond, decided to change the fund to a loan fund since it could be more permanent at the time and serve more students. By May of that year, the founding members added Edward Biss and Tom McFadden to the Board of Trustees. The parent teacher association gifted $333.60, and the board opened a checking account, kicking off the loan fund. At first, the maximum loan amount was $400. By 2005, that amount increased to $1,200, where it is currently.
The journey to establishing the fund was not quick, according to the Record article. After that initial gift, the fund worked on fundraising, including approaching the Brockway Borough for a loan. Then, the high school yearbook fund provided $500. The Brockway Glass Company got involved with $2,500, and then Vernon Taylor, who was a Brockway native living in Texas, found out about the fund, eventually donating $2,500. The fund continued to grow over the years, expanding with the help of the Ruth and Vernon Taylor Loan Fund, the Jacqueline DeMarco Memorial Loan Fund, the Anna M. Murray Loan Fund, the Mary Belton Loan Fund, and an Anonymous Loan Fund. A student attending a college, university, or trade school can apply for one loan per year, up to a maximum of five loans during their post graduate education program.
Leadership of the fund started with Hysong, who was the supervising principal at Brockway. In 1959, longtime chairman Herbert Steele took the gavel, and he guided the fund until 1991, overseeing an increase in the loan amounts given and the number of loans issued. At the end of his tenure, he wrote a letter to the editor of the Record saying, “I hope the Brockway Area High School Student Loan Fund will continue to serve the local community as successfully as it has in the past.” Thirty-two years later, the fund has 78 active borrowers, and financial secretary Laurie Piccirillo said that it has many success stories.
One such story is Class of 2016’s Delaney McMeekin.
“There are many scholarships available in Brockway,” she said. “Some are very general, offered by the school and community, and some are very specific, offered by local businesses and individuals. The Brockway High School Student Loan Fund helped me pay for my tuition and books. I paid the majority of my school expenses, so any type of scholarship helped with those bills.”
McMeekin returned to Brockway Area Junior-Senior High School as a special education teacher. She said she was thankful for the fund and for the other local scholarships that helped her succeed.
From a parent’s perspective, Danette Foradori said that her children benefitted from the low-interest loan.
“My three oldest used it,” Foradori said. “It’s through a local bank, and as long as you filled out the paperwork with the business office, you didn’t have to worry about it gaining high interest. They knew that money was coming every year. If my kids didn’t have the help this community gave them – from all the scholarships and loans, not just this one – I don’t know how they would have afforded college.”
“It is certainly a benefit of being from this area,” McMeekin added. “I’m thankful that Brockway helped me, and helps other students, because it can be a lot of stress to pay for school.”
The current Board of Trustees includes Katie Bish, school board representative; Heather Anderson, high school guidance counselor; Jessi Donlin, high school guidance counselor; Mark Dippold, high school principal; Brian Mulhollan, high school principal; Linda Olivio, community member; Barb Fortunato, community member; Dan Hawkins, community member; Ben Donlin, teacher representative; Laurie Piccirillo, financial secretary; and Jeff Vizza, superintendent.
With the end of the current school year approaching, the board hopes Brockway seniors and alumni will apply.
“Any Brockway Area Junior-Senior High School senior or alumni interested in applying for a loan should contact the High School Guidance Office or the District Business Office at 814-265-8411,” Piccirillo said.