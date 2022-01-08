BROCKWAY – Four years from now, Brockway will swear in the first new mayor since 2001.
Mayor William “Bill” Hrinya was elected in November 2000, following eight years on the Brockway Borough Council. He took office in 2001, which ended up being an auspicious year for the Brockway community as Owens-Illinois reopened Brockway’s glass plant.
“When you look back on things, there are ups and downs, positives and negatives,” Hrinya said. “A lot of great things happened in the community over the years. The glass plant reopening after being closed for over a year, people got jobs again, that was a very good thing. Recently, that $40 million investment Owens-Illinois put into our plant, that’s a good thing.”
Hrinya decided to run for mayor in a positive way, not trashing his opponents. He said that campaigns have gotten too divisive, but that has not been his style.
“I thought I could do this differently, and so I ran for mayor,” he said. “I didn’t want to be negative. I looked at presidential elections and how they’re cutting each other down. I don’t care about that. I want to know what they’re going to do to fix it. It’s an honor to hear people that I’ve looked up to for years say that I’ve done a good job.”
Hrinya sees himself as needing to represent everyone in the borough and the surrounding area, and he feels that the community itself comes together well. Brockway itself has 2,200 people, and Hrinya said that there are very few towns in the United States at that size that accomplishes what Brockway does. He used the turf at Frank Varischetti Field as an example.
“It’s unheard of in most towns our size to have AstroTurf in their football fields!” he said. “There’s always things in a small town that are going to happen, that you have to work around. Everybody has their specialty. Brockway, to me, is the greatest community. There’s always someone who, if you need something done, they’ll volunteer to do it.”
Hrinya said he was thankful to have a good relationship with Brockway Borough Council members over the past two decades. It helped make the job more enjoyable.
“The council and the mayors have always worked well together, and I have a lot of respect for the people at this table,” he said. “We’ve dealt with a lot of problems over the years. I have enjoyed my time.”
The choice to move on did not come lightly. Hrinya weighed the decision for a while, and his wife, Melissa, prompted him to give it one more term.
“I think it’s time to move on after this,” he said. “I have grandchildren, and they’ll be starting school and everything, so I want to be there for them. I just want to kick back and relax and listen to what people say about whomever the next mayor may be.”
By deciding this being his last term, Hrinya knows he has four years to complete his goals for his time as mayor. On the top of his list is the police department.
“I want to try to get the police force back to full staff,” he said. “Brockway needs a full police force. When I retire, I want to be able to walk to Martino’s and know someone is watching out for the community. We have a good working relationship with the Pennsylvania State Police and other departments in the area, and that’s key, but I think municipalities need their own police force to give the people a sense of ownership of their community.”
As the end of his term approaches, Hrinya continues to be “the cheerleader for his town.” No matter the ups and downs, he keeps his description of Brockway positive.
“Brockway is the best community in the area, and you couldn’t ask for a better place to be mayor,” he said. “The people of Brockway – and I mean the whole area – do a wonderful job for our community. There are so many people in the area who do so much. I always tell people that the people who volunteer in Brockway make me look like a better mayor.”