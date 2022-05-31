BROCKWAY – After a COVID-related hiatus, the Brockway Memorial Day service returned to Taylor Memorial Park for its 99th event.
American Legion Post 95’s Dave Benson emceed the service, calling Memorial Day one of the most sacred events.
“It is proper and fitting on this day that we remember those men and women who gave their lives in the service of our great country,” Benson said. “This is one of the most sacred days for veterans because we honor our comrades who went before us.”
That sentiment was echoed by speaker Jacob Newcamp, a junior at Brockway Area Junior-Senior High School.
“This holiday is special to my family,” he said. “Although some don’t consider Memorial Day a major holiday, others recognize it as the most emotional holiday in our nation.”
Newcamp went over the history of what was once called “Decoration Day.” In 1868, General John A. Logan chose a day to commemorate the over 628,000 soldiers who died during the Civil War. Decoration Day was when people decorated the graves for Civil War veterans, and it remained “Decoration Day” for Civil War soldiers until World War I, when it became a holiday to commemorate every soldier who died in the service of the country. In 1971, Congress changed the name to Memorial Day when it made the event a national holiday.
Brockway Mayor Bill Hrinya thanked veterans for their service and said that Americans are blessed to have men and women fight to defend freedom.
“I believe in freedom, and that it’s a personal item,” Hrinya said. “But having said that, I find some things done by individuals confusing.”
Hrinya specifically cited his confusion at the protests by athletes, such as “taking a knee” during the National Anthem or not coming out of the locker room during the playing of the song. He said that these actions are not useful.
“We as Americans can hide in the locker room, but that is doing nothing to change what is happening,” he said. “We need to stand up and change our families, our towns, and our neighborhoods. We owe it to the men and women who are protecting our freedom to work for a better America. Start today by saying grace before a meal. Tell your kids and grandchildren that you love them. But more importantly, tell them that God loves them. We cannot just stand behind freedom. We need to stand up in front of freedom to take our part in this great nation.”
Hrinya said that he believes in God, family, and country.
“A belief in God leads to a strong family,” he concluded. “Strong families lead to a strong country. Let us all do our part today.”
The Brockway Junior-Senior High School Marching Band, under the direction of Kevin Rush, performed the National Anthem as well as a selection of patriotic songs. Local Scouts BSA Troops and Girl Scout Troops placed wreaths on the stage. The Post 95 Honor Guard ended the ceremony with a rifle salute and the playing of “Taps.”
Rev. Vic Baxter did the invocation and the benediction for the event. He honored not only the veterans, but the sacrifices made by spouses, children, and parents of veterans. He said that as a Soldier of Christ, he waits to hear Jesus say, “Well done, my good and faithful servant.” But he added that the message should be conveyed to veterans.
“Every veteran has the right to hear ‘Well done, my good and faithful servant’ from a grateful nation,” he said.