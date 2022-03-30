BROCKWAY – With the completion of its latest campaign, the military banner project in Brockway is closing in on its 500-banner cap.
American Legion Post 95 Auxiliary President Dee Dee Carlini said that they added 37 more banners, bringing the total to 467.
“Next year is the last year,” she said. “If you want a banner, plan on getting it next January because we’ll probably hit 500, and that’s the cutoff.”
Carlini said that the Legion has a limited number of volunteers to take care of the banners. Volunteers put the banners up in the spring and take them down in the fall. The banners also need to be cleaned and stored safely when they are not on the poles.
“I can’t keep asking them to give more time than they already to do,” Carlini said. “We can’t do more than 500.”
The banners appear along Route 219, and Carlini said that there is plenty of room for 500 banners. The banners represent service people from the American Revolution all the way up to recent conflicts in the Middle East.
“Anyone who wants to get in touch with me can be put on a waiting list for next January,” she said.
The banners are 24 inches by 36 inches and come with the mounting bracket and a 12-inch-by-18-inch yard banner. People who are interested in getting on the waiting list need the service person’s DD-214 discharge papers or proof of current station, and the highest-quality picture available. The application is on www.troopbanners.com. This year’s cost was $135, but Carlini does not know if that number will change next year. Once Brockway hits 500 banners next January, the banner campaign ends.
Carlini can be reached at 814-590-2133.