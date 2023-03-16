SEDONA, Ariz. – Brockway native John Spare had the chance to see a dream come true during the Sedona International Film Festival at the end of February.
Spare, who grew up in Brockway and graduated from Brockway Area Junior-Senior High School, watched as the film festival’s audience enjoyed the movie he wrote, “Condition of Return.” Directed by Tommy Stovall and starring AnnaLynne McCord, Dean Cain, and Natasha Henstridge, “Condition of Return” is about a woman who commits a terrible crime (McCord) and the back-and-forth she has with the police psychoanalyst (Cain) tasked to see if she is fit for trial.
Spare, who currently lives in Pittsburgh, traveled to Sedona, Arizona to see how the movie performed. “Condition of Return” was the film that closed the festival.
“The audience laughed in the right places, they gasped in the right places, they applauded,” Spare said. “They got lost in it, and they reacted very well. At the festival, it was almost a state of shock. I was up on the stage with the cast and crew. It’s an experience I’ll never forget.”
Movies and theaters are a huge part of Spare’s life, so the screenwriting “hobby” naturally grew out of that.
“I’m a huge film fan, and I owe that to my father,” Spare said. “I remember him taking me to ‘Rocky’ on opening night at the theater in DuBois. I must have been 6 years old, and I was hooked on movies.”
Spare went to Clarion University for a degree in English, and then he joined a company that built theaters. He said he was instrumental in getting Clarion’s Destinta Theater in place.
“I pitched Clarion to them, and they liked it,” he said. “I spent most of my career in that industry, but I had no life. We then sold the circuit piecemeal, and I took my severance after 22 years and said that’s enough. I wanted to find something normal. I do SEO for law firms now.”
Spare aways wanted to write, so he took his degree from Clarion and began to read screenplays, studying everything he could on writing movies. He earned a master’s degree in screenwriting from Point Park University and kept writing. When he started work on “Condition of Return,” it was 2010, and the news at the time inspired the character of Eve Sullivan and her rampage.
“This was around the time when all the school shootings and D.C. sniper and the movie theater shooting in Colorado happened, and the question I kept asking was ‘Why would somebody do this?’ I started asking what ifs, and the story started to form, then I saw some of myself, thinking about growing up Catholic and in Brockway, and I gave her reasons for the actions she takes, and from there it went wild. I was amazed that this thing came out of me at all.”
Spare said he is happy that one of his scripts got produced.
“It’s incredible any movie gets made, especially when you’re independent,” he said. “Unless you’re a studio that can budget a multimillion-dollar film, it’s hard to birth a project like this. I’m at the beginning, the blueprint for the movie. Movies are a huge collaboration. When the director optioned the script from me, it took him from 2015 to get the budget and put it together. It’s such a process, the blueprint, the director, the money, the actors, the score, the sets – there are so many people involved.”
Spare explained that he uploaded his script to InkTip, a website for independent, un-agented writers to post their scripts and wait for directors to option them. Director Tommy Stovall read the script and worked to get the film made.
During production, Spare and his family flew to Arizona, and his wife and daughter got to act as extras in the film. He said hearing his words being spoken for the first time was emotional.
“I had to step outside,” he said. “At the festival, it was the first time I saw the completed project. I sat there, and I got a chill when the credits started, then I got sucked into the story like everyone else. I have to admit, it was surreal.”
This was not what Spare expected to happen when he left Brockway. He first thought he would be a psychologist but changed his mind. He then worked a career for 22 years before reinventing himself. Now, he works on SEO optimization for a day job and writes screenplays for fun. None of this was on his mind when he graduated high school.
“I don’t think you know who you are at 18 years old,” he said. “You need to take time to figure yourself out. Explore where your passions are. Luckily for me, I found work I like. At the end of the day, if we’re intuitive enough, we end up where we need to be. I’m happy with my day job. Writing is my hobby, and I really enjoy my hobby. I would like to be able to write more screenplays, but I’m really happy I got one produced.”
Spare said there are talks about the film’s next steps. He and the director want a theatrical run, but there have been offers from streaming platforms to be the first to take the film to wider audiences.
“We had a great story, a great movie, and I’m super glad Tom believed in it,” Spare said.