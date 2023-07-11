BROCKWAY – The 57th Annual Brockway Old Fashioned Fourth of July was a success, the Brockway Borough Council said.
“I want to congratulate everyone involved for another successful year,” Borough Council President Chris “Smoke” Benson said. He thanked the Fourth Committee, volunteers, all emergency services, and borough employees.
Police Chief Troy Bell said the police dealt with minor incidents, with the most notable of them being a car accident. Some of those calls were found property, and all that property has been returned.
Fire Chief Mike Hoskavich said that, from a fire department standpoint, it went very well, and they were able to clear the town quickly after the fireworks. The fire department also sold over 300 dozen donuts.
Residents reminded to mow lawns
A resident came to the borough to ask about high grass in the neighborhood. The borough health officer is dealing with several properties, so the council reminded residents that high grass can attract rodents and snakes. In addition, the borough has ordinances about property maintenance, so residents risk fines if they are not compliant.
Zoning reminder
Residents and contractors should contact the borough office before any construction projects to see what zoning ordinances are in place and to apply for permits. However, the council adds that the borough office employees do not make the rules. A resident recently gave the office “more attitude than necessary” over a zoning rule, and the council said that behavior is unacceptable. Concerns should be raised to the borough council.
PA Great Outdoors and next meeting
The Jefferson County Commissioners asked the borough council to pass a resolution supporting their actions related to the PA Great Outdoors Visitors Bureau. Councilman Lu Inzana made the motion, but it failed for lack of a second. Councilman Mike Martino explained, “I don’t know enough about this, so let me read up on it before I make a decision.” The other council members agreed with that statement.
The next meeting will be Aug. 3 at 7 p.m.