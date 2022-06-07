BROCKWAY — With summer in full swing, Brockway Borough Health Officer Jennifer Challingsworth reminded residents to keep lawns mowed and properties clean.
“Summer is tick season,” she said to the Brockway Borough Council in her report. “Ticks can be found anywhere, but it is important to keep lawns mowed.”
Council President Chris “Smoke” Benson spoke for the council, reminding residents that high lawns do not just attract ticks, but other critters as well.
“If you let your lawns get high, you will attract snakes and rodents,” he said. “And you can’t leave vehicles on your property a year without inspections. And do not let your properties fall down.”
The borough has avenues to pursue if residents do not clean up their properties and junk cars.
Fire department report
The Brockway Volunteer Fire Department responded to 11 alarms since last meeting, and two of those were in the borough.
Three firefighters have completed their 168-hour Essentials of Firefighting courses, and the department is looking to have two more Fire Academy classes in June.
The air compressor in the fire station is over 25 years old and reaching the end of its life. The fire department is looking for help replacing it while also dealing with the purchase of a new fire engine. Because of the current economic climate, the manufacturer for the new truck is looking at a 7.5% cost increase, which could translate to nearly $90,000 on the fire engine. The department is working to get a contract signed before that hike, and expects to see the fire truck within 18-24 months.
Pool open, looking for lifeguards
The Pool at Taylor Memorial Park has been open since May 26, and it is looking for lifeguards.
The recreation board’s Lu Inzana said that some days have seen 200 people at the pool, so help is needed. There will be lifeguard classes June 29 and 30 and July 1 and 2. More information is available by calling the borough office at 268-6565.
Vandalism continues
The police are increasing patrols at Taylor Memorial Park, but vandalism has been found at the pond near the park. That is private property, not part of the park, and the borough is thankful that residents have the use of that location.
“Fortunately, they let us use that property,” Inzana said. “Be careful, though. We could lose that if the property keeps getting damaged.”
Retaining wall discussed
The council discussed a retaining wall request along West Clarion Road.
“I really don’t see a failure there,” Councilman Ed Horner said. “It’s not the most beautiful wall, and it’s holding up the parking area and not the road. I really don’t see a problem other than aesthetics.”
The matter will be discussed in the street committee.
Next meeting and Fourth of July
The next meeting will be July 7 at 7 p.m.
“The next meeting will be after the Fourth of July,” Benson added. “So everyone have a safe and happy Fourth of July.”