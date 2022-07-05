BROCKWAY – The 56th annual Brockway Old Fashioned Fourth of July had the distinction of being on the 200th anniversary of the Brockway family moving to what would become the borough, so Monday’s Patriotic Program focused on that milestone and milestones of the United States.
Master of Ceremonies Melissa Hrinya opened with a moment of silence, reminding residents sacrifices of the armed forces.
“Many soldiers might be forgotten in bloody wars,” she said. “But in the most horrific situations, there is still chivalry and bravery.”
Keynote Speaker Dr. Richard E. Denison Jr. continued with that theme. Denison is the department chaplain of the Pennsylvania Department of the American Legion. This is his sixth term. He is originally from Shirestown and graduated from the Divinity School of the University of Chicago. He was a full-time pastor in the United Methodist Church and was commissioned in 1990 as a chaplain first lieutenant in the Pennsylvania Air National Guard. He retired in 2012 as a lieutenant colonel and wing chaplain of the 193rd Special Operations Wing.
“People who gave their lives need someone to remember them,” he said. “We as citizens of one country remember those who gave their last full measure.”
Mayor Bill Hrinya opened his comments by talking about the Declaration of Independence, reminding everyone of the importance of the document as both an announcement that the United States was breaking away from the most-powerful country at the time and a call for allies.
Taylor Memorial Museum’s Rob Keith then explained how 2022 is the 200th anniversary of Brockway.
“I know Independence Day is about America, but our hometown has its accomplishments,” he said. “Chauncey Brockway and a small group of people purchased 400 acres in Weedville. They traveled here and nearly died fording a river and during the winter. Then, in 1821, John Smith Brockway negotiated the purchase of the present site of Brockway.”
Quoting from Lew Reddinger’s history book on the story of Brockway and the surrounding area, Keith explained that the land became open due to back taxes and how it was negotiated.
“In 1822, the Brockway settled in the Little Toby Valley,” Keith concluded.
The patriotic program always has readings of poems and stories by recent graduates. DuBois Central Catholic Graduate Aaron Gankosky and Brockway Area High School Graduate Mollie Smith performed readings called “Valor” and “Father Mychal Judge.” The invocation and benediction were administered by Monsignor Charles Kaza of St. Tobias Catholic Church.