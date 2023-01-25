BROCKWAY – The 13th Annual Pink Game between the DuBois and Brockway girls’ basketball programs takes the court Saturday, and the teams and organizers are preparing for what they call a “very special event.”
The annual event has raised over $178,000 for patients at Hahne Cancer Center.
“The most-important aspect is that two communities, two school districts, are working together towards a common goal: helping the patients at Hahne,” explained Brockway Co-Chair Sue Olsakovsky.
Olsakovsky and Co-Chair Therese Inzana work with their DuBois counterpart Michelle Snyder to put together an event that mixes competition with community support.
“The support we get from local businesses and the community is amazing,” Olsakovsky said. “Over the years we have worked together to make each year successful. Our slogan a few years back was ‘Two Teams, One Dream,’ and that’s true. The Brockway and Greater DuBois Area have been amazing at supporting our adventure.”
The idea for the event came when Olsakovsky and Inzana attended Olsakovsky’s daughter’s game in a different school district.
“We went to Victoria’s game, and I won the game ball in a raffle,” Olsakovsky said. “The idea just rolled from there. We thought, ‘We can do this,’ and decided to pair up because both communities have patients at Hahne. Some of the girls at the time were friends off the court, and they figured it would be a good friendly rivalry.”
All money raised for the Pink Game has to stay at Hahne Cancer Center, which was the primary stipulation when the event kicked off in 2010.
“Together, we’ve helped with groceries, gas, and other household expenses when patients were out of work,” Olsakovsky said. “We helped remodel the ‘boutique’ at Hahne, and purchased a med van.”
Brockway senior Madelyn Schmader said that this particular game is very special to her.
“You’re not just thinking about the game, you’re thinking about the cause,” she said. “But it’s a home game this year, and my last one, so I want to do well. Our coach had cancer, so we want to play for him.”
Brockway Head Coach Dick Esposito is a cancer survivor. While the “Pink Game” has chosen the color pink, which is associated with breast cancer awareness, players and fans honor anyone touched by any form of cancer.
“I am a rare pancreatic cancer survivor for over six years now,” Esposito said. “The odds of survival at my time of surgery were about 5-8%. The game itself is played to recognize those in the players’ lives who have survived and are fighting day-to-day to continue on. It’s an honor that my team would do this for me.”
Esposito added that DuBois Coach Cory Hand is also a cancer survivor.
“All of us will continue to battle daily to try and overcome this disease,” Esposito said. “Prayer is so meaningful to us all. It’s important that we have God looking after us all. We are all blessed to be here.”
For sophomore Kalina Powell, the Pink Game has extra significance.
“It touches close to home,” she said. “My one grandma had lung cancer and the other had basal cell carcinoma. And as a team, we’re with a cancer survivor every day. We’re definitely approaching it as something special.”
Brockway has games planned most of the day. Brockway JV boys play West Forest at 10 a.m. The boys’ varsity teams take the court after that game. The Pink Ceremony happens at 12:45 p.m., followed by the 13th Annual Pink Game between Brockway and DuBois.
“A lot of the community comes out for these games, and we want to do our best,” Powell said. “We want to get the most support as possible.”
Esposito said that the players and the community enjoy the rivalry, but the game has become much more than the score.
“The result of the game is not as important as the daily battle everyone goes through and their continuous fight to battle and beat this disease,” Esposito said. “Many people don’t realize the behind-the-scenes in each person’s life: daily meds, constant doctor’s appointments, traveling, chemo, radiation and the on-going question, ‘Will it ever come back?’ I admire everyone in their battle, and that’s what this game is about.”
Last year raised $18,369.05, which was the highest amount in the history of the event, according to an article in The Courier Express. The teams sell T-shirts, raffle items, auction items, and more to raise money. More information can be found by searching “13th Annual Pink Game” on Facebook.