BROCKWAY – One hundred years ago, the National Fire Protection Agency (NFPA) sponsored the first Fire Prevention Week, and the Brockway Volunteer Hose Company is preparing to celebrate the 100th observance with the national slogan, “Fire won’t wait, plan your escape.”
NFPA started observing Fire Prevention Week during the week of October 9 to remember the Great Chicago Fire of 1871. In 1925, President Calvin Coolidge officially established the week in response to fires claiming 15,000 Americans the previous year, according to the NFPA website. Brockway Fire Chief Mike Hoskavich said that the emphasis on fire prevention and safety has made Fire Safety Week a success.
This year’s slogan encourages families to have an escape plan.
“Residents need a plan in case their home catches fire,” Hoskavich said. “Residents should designate one family meeting location outside the house – only one – so all family members know where to meet.” He suggested a tree, a shed or a lamppost.
He also added that families should diagram the layout of their homes in case of emergency.
“A drawing of the home’s floor plan is also helpful, noting all obstacles, utility shutoffs, exits and windows,” he said. “Smoke detector and fire extinguisher locations are useful.”
Hoskavich said that families should review the plan and practice it regularly.
“It truly does save lives,” he said.
He added that smoke detectors should be tested regularly, and batteries should be changed twice a year.
The fire department has several events planned to help residents keep fire prevention in mind. Today (Oct. 10), the department visits the nursery school in town, followed by the daycare on Tuesday. Firefighters will then talk to the second grade at the station on Wednesday and see the kindergarten and Head Start on Thursday.
“We usually dress up in our gear and show the kids that we’re not someone to be afraid of,” Hoskavich said. “In a fire, if a child sees a fireman coming toward them, they need to know that we’re not big and scary, and we’re there to help.”
Hoskavich explained that while the number of fires is down in the United States, a plan and safety precautions are still as necessary as they were 100 years ago. In the 1980s, a big push to avoid overloading outlets helped reduce many fires, and new appliances and safety features have decreased the danger. However, when a fire happens, a family may only have a few minutes to escape the house once it hears the smoke alarm.
“It’s great to talk about a plan, but if you don’t practice it, things will get chaotic real fast,” he said. “Your family members aren’t going to remember where to go. Even though fire prevention is all year, this is the week you can really focus on it. Practice your safety plan.”
If residents have questions about fire safety, they are encouraged to contact their local fire department.
“If anyone has questions on how to develop a plan, they can contact the fire department,” Hoskavich said. “We would be happy to assist.”