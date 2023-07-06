BROCKWAY – A mix of old and new highlighted the annual races at the 57th Annual Brockway Old Fashioned Fourth of July.
Sam Perrin, who organizes the Firecracker 5K, 10K, and Fun Run said that he had a record number. Matt Oknefski, who took over the Tour de Brockway, said that they were working out some details, but the race had a good run.
“The race went really well,” Oknefski said. “The fire departments – there were multiple –were all in position and helped a lot. Police Chief Troy Bell did a great job staying ahead of the peloton. We had excellent support from sponsors this year. We learned a few things on what we’ll do differently in the coming years, just to make this better. I hope this race evolves as we go.”
“It was definitely a record,” Perrin said of the 428 people who competed in the 5K, 10K, or Fun Run. “It went awesome. I can’t thank the running committee enough. I especially thank my wife Judy for helping me. A lot of racers said that they would be back.”
Perrin added that they are ordering 500 shirts next year and even looking into renting a Jumbotron.
During the Tour de Brockway, Curtis Smith took first male overall with a time of 52:45, followed by Lance Henninger and Josh Andrews. Lisa Weiss took first female overall with a time of 57:57, followed by Diana Wolfe and Andrea Oknefski.
For the Firecracker, first male overall winner was Harley Thompson with a time of 32:39, followed by Joe Wolfe and Eli Schreiber. The female winner was Morgan Roemer at 41:42, followed by Olivia Roberts and Grace Neubert.