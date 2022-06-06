BROCKWAY – Over the past few months, Brockway residents have received a letter from the Brockway Borough Municipal Authority including a diagram and a copy of Resolution 21-03.
Resolution 21-03 requires that residents install a “pressure reducing valve cross connection control to prevent backflow, back pressure, or back-siphonage inside the property owner’s waterlines.” This message has been met with some confusion and frustration, according to the Brockway Borough Council.
“Unless you’re mechanically inclined, you’ll need to call a plumber,” the borough council said.
According to the council, this is not the Brockway Borough Municipal Authority forcing a new regulation on residents. It is actually part of the Clean Water Act of 1974, and the Department of Environmental Protection recently stated that it would be enforcing the need for a backflow valve.
“This is to prevent a situation where contaminated water flows backwards into the borough’s main water supply,” the council clarified. A drop in pressure could pull water back into the main system, as could a shutdown of the water system. The valve stops this from happening.
However, the letter sent out informing the public had some residents confused.
“The backflow valve is required,” the council said. “The expansion tank is recommended.”
In the letter sent to the community, residents are informed that the property owner is responsible to install the backflow valve, not the Brockway Borough Municipal Authority. Some council members have contacted plumbers to install valves on their properties, and they are finding that many plumbers in the area already have many names on their lists and it could take some time before residents can get their project scheduled. However, the council assured the public that adding the valve should not be extremely expensive. One councilmember said a plumber he talked to estimated it to cost under $100 for parts and labor.
“The homeowner needs to do it,” the council stressed, adding that the Department of Environmental Protection has added an end-of-the-year deadline.
More information can be obtained by contacting the borough office at 814-268-6565 and plumbers in the Brockway area are aware of the requirement. Epic Heating and Cooling in Brockway is currently working on replacing valves and only requires a little information to get residents on their list for service. Councilmembers also mentioned Keith Brothers Inc. as able to do the work.
“Contact your plumbers now to get scheduled,” the council implored Brockway residents and water customers.