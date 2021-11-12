BROCKWAY – Two longtime board members retired from the Brockway Area School Board, not seeking reelection and wrapping up their service during November’s regular meeting.
Patricia Battitori, Robert Cherubini, and Raymond Reckner have served on the board for many years. Battitori and Cherubini were both recognized last meeting by the Pennsylvania School Board Association for their 12 years of service.
While these three are leaving the board, Superintendent Jeff Vizza is sticking around. The board extended his contract until June 30, 2023, with a 3% raise.
Parents return, district responds to mask challenge
Several parents returned to the meeting to complain that Brockway is still following the state’s mask mandate. The day after the meeting, Commonwealth Court Judge Christine Fizzano Cannon ruled that the mask mandate is unenforceable. Brockway issued a statement responding to the news.
“The school district is aware of the court order issued today on masking,” the announcement to parents said. “The district has been informed that the governor is filing for an appeal and immediate stay of the order. If a stay is granted, the mask mandate will remain in effect until the court rules on the Appeal. If the stay is not granted, the school district will immediately reinstate the approved Health and Safety Plan found on our website.”
According to numerous reports, Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration put the decision on hold by filing an appeal to the state Supreme Court. Until the Supreme Court issues a ruling, the mask mandate stays in effect.
The district’s previous Health and Safety Plan had masks as optional for students.
“Please continue to send students with a face covering until further notice from the school district,” the message continued. Current regulations still require face coverings on school buses.
Substitute teacher and bus driver pay
The board approved an increase for the per-diem rate for substitute teachers. Brockway will now pay substitutes $120 to be in the district’s classrooms. In addition, the board approved the rates for bus drivers’ down time, starting at $13 for this school year, increasing to $14 for the next one, and going to $15 for 2023-2024.
Renovation projects continue
The board approved payment of applications 2 and 3 for the Baseball and Softball Renovation Project. The cost of both applications totals $173,053.08, and the construction company must meet conditions set by the board.
Gate proceeds donated
The district will donate the gate proceeds for four sporting events to two organizations. The money from the October 4 volleyball game against DuBois Central Catholic will go to Hahne Cancer Center. The girls’ basketball game against DuBois Central Catholic on December 15 will go to Make-a-Wish, as will proceeds from January 11’s boys’ basketball game against Ridgway and the January 13 wrestling match against Brookville.
Trips approved
The board approved multiple trips and trainings for the upcoming month. For example, History Teacher Shawn Smith had five students participate in the Model United Nations Competition. German Teacher Eric Stawecki will take 40 German students to the University of Pittsburgh and a German Dinner Cruise. English Teacher Zac Weaver transported 12 students to the Riverview Intermediate Unit 6 Chess Tournament. Librarian Shawn Gifford will take three students to the Penn State Gifted Workshop. There were several teachers attending trainings as well as volleyball watching a Penn State Volleyball Game and basketball players going to Boys’ and Girls’ Basketball Media Day.
New coaches hired
Boys’ tennis added Nathan Bennett as an assistant coach, with John Hawkins volunteering. Boys’ basketball picked up Tim Brosky as the seventh-grade head coach, Crag Hughes as the eighth-grade coach, and six others as volunteer coaches. Wrestling added seven volunteer coaches and one statistician. The statistician is Robin Baxter, who recently retired from the school district as a math teacher.
Math Teacher Don Allenbaugh will be the new-teacher mentor for Justin Beimel, who will be joining the staff before the end of the calendar year. Beimel was recently hired to take over for Baxter.
Next meeting
The next meeting is the reorganization and general-purpose board meeting on Monday, December 6, at 7:00 p.m.