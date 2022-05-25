BROCKWAY — Taxes are not going up in the Brockway Area School District, even though the budget shows a 6% increase over the previous year.
Brockway Area School District’s board of directors approved the $18,197,742 budget for the 2022-23 school year, planning to advertise it before they officially adopt it during the next meeting at the end of June. This is the next-to-last step in Brockway’s budget adoption process, and the budget is $1,103,575 higher than the previous year.
Brockway is keeping the Act 679 and Act 511 per capita taxes the same as last year. They are also keeping the millage rates for Jefferson and Elk counties virtually unchanged. The homestead and farmstead tax credit will be approximately $208. Tax exonerations continue for people 68 years of age and older.
Along with approving the budget, the school district renewed various insurance contracts with the PSBA Insurance Trust through Swift Kennedy Insurance Group. The Law Firm of Ferraro, Kruk, and Ferraro will remain the solicitor with the annual retainer of $2,500. S&T Bank remains treasurer and depositor for most accounts, with First Commonwealth Bank maintaining the role of depository for the cafeteria. The district also continued its relationship with various transportation agencies as well as the relationship with Camco Physical and Occupational Therapy, LLC, for speech services.
Vonalee Serafini will move to a four-hour aide position and Tara Lindemith will be a permanent three-hour aide. The district is looking for summer workers, and the cross country program added volunteer and assistant coaches. Amy Brubaker will be the junior high head coach at $700. Using CARES money, Stacy Rice will help the extended school year program. Robert Ginther will receive a raise of $12 per hour to supervise the weight room.
Superintendent Jeff Vizza looked forward to the high school graduation on May 25, but he said that the kindergarten graduation was a great event. He thanked everyone involved in the event, but singled out teachers Breanna Rush, Katie Fremer and Lindsay Zimmerman for their work.
“It was a beautiful event that was enjoyed by our kindergarteners and their loved ones,” he said. “It really is unique to see those kids up there taking part, and everyone moving them and herding them where they need to go.”
Vizza looked back on the school year and expressed his gratitude to everyone involved in its success.
“So many groups played a vital role in the day to day operations of our schools, keeping our students and staff safe while providing a quality education,” he said. “It was remarkable to see everyone come together and support one another to help our school district reach its goal of 180 days of in-person instruction. That was due to everyone coming together and working as a team.”
Brockway’s next meeting is June 28 at 7 p.m.