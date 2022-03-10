BROCKWAY – The Brockway Area School Board scheduled the Class of 2022 to turn their tassels on Wednesday, May 25, provided that the weather is nice.
Like last year, the seniors will walk at the Varischetti Field Complex. If it looks like rain, the school board set May 26 as a rain delay date for graduation. Start time will be announced closer to the date as the district is attempting to get fireworks for the festivities like previous years. If fireworks are available, the commencement ceremonies will start at 8 p.m. If not, it will start an hour earlier.
Staffing and services
The district has decided to keep Ryan Carter as a music teacher at the high school. Carter came in at the beginning of the current school year while the district decided what to do with the music program after the departure of the previous music teacher, and he has been working closely with fellow music teacher and new director of bands Kevin Rush during that time. The board also approved the choral concert for May 10 at 7 p.m. and the band concert for May 12 at 7 p.m.
Using CARES funds, Brockway is adding Lesley Martini, Lauren Judge, and Lindsey Bloom to the extended school year program.
The district is partnering with Catapult Learning to provide Title I services to nonpublic students, using Title I funds to pay the cost up to $2,139.
Clinger Sealcoating will come in to do Phase III of the parking lot paving project, sealcoating and repainting lines around the high school at a cost of $9,850.
The district updated its Health and Safety Plan so that students and staff who are exposed to COVID-19 but remain asymptomatic no longer have to quarantine.
Highlighted artwork and next meeting
Superintendent Jeff Vizza thanked Kim Verne, elementary art teacher, for the artwork around the boardroom. Fifth and sixth graders created papier-mâché donuts, jelly fish images, pine tree silhouettes and word art based on onomatopoeia like on the old 1960s Batman TV show.
“I want to thank the fifth and sixth grade students for these divine donuts on display,” Vizza said. He then went on to warn the board: “They do look simply delicious, but I would not advise you to take a bite no matter hungry you are!”
The next meeting is April 12 at 7 p.m.