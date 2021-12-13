BROCKWAY – On Dec. 4, 1961, R. Edward Ferraro was named the solicitor of the Brockway Area Joint School Board. On Dec. 6, 2021, Ferraro was honored for remaining in that role.
Robert Cherubini, a former board member, brought a printout of the original Brockway Record news story from Dec. 7, 1961. He was thankful for the opportunity to honor Ferraro.
“We like history,” Cherubini said. “And when you get to be a part of history, we know we’re lucky to be around.”
Ferraro was listed in the story as an associate of the William J. McKnight Law Firm. Currently, he is a partner in his own firm, Ferraro, Kruk, and Ferraro. The story said he went to Duquesne University and Georgetown Law Center, but it also emphasized that Ferraro was a graduate of Brockway Area High School.
“To put this article in time context,” Cherubini said about the article, “the bottom article on the page was ‘Maple Avenue Hospital to Build New Wing.’ They’re doing that again 60 years later.”
Cherubini was chosen to give the honor to Ferraro because he has known the solicitor for nearly 50 years.
“I first worked with Ed in 1972, back when the old Horton School building was becoming part of the Brockway Area School District,” Cherubini said. “I was just a young teacher. I’ve always considered myself an observer of people, and I’ve learned a lot from observing Ed.”
Cherubini said he learned two lessons from Ferraro: respect and service. He said that Ferraro may have a heated discussion with someone, but after the meeting or discussion is over, he shakes that person’s hand and says that he was happy to see them.
“I learned that if you’re going to be a part of anything, there will be people who disagree with you,” Cherubini said. “But if you’re going to stay mad at everyone who takes the opposite position, you’ll be mad most of your life.”
Superintendent Jeff Vizza said that being a part of the district for 60 years is remarkable. Cherubini said he imagined that Ferraro felt like quitting as school solicitor many times, but he kept going.
Ferraro’s children, law partner Ross Ferraro and School Board President Katie Bish, kept the recognition secret until the meeting. Ferraro was moved that the 60th anniversary was being acknowledged.
“I was taken by surprise by the recognition, but I wanted to say there is no more fortunate guy in the world than myself,” he said. “I want to thank everybody for this recognition.”
Ferraro thanked his wife Clara for her support. He also praised his children for the work they are doing in the community.
Bish gave her father the minutes from the 1961 meeting, which showed that her grandfather made the motion to name Ferraro as solicitor. Cherubini gave Ferraro a framed copy of the Record article.
“I know I speak for many generations of board members, teachers, administrators, students, and parents when I say, thank you, Mr. Ross Edward Ferraro, for your respect, dedication, and service to this wonderful school,” Cherubini said.