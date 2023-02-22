BROCKWAY — Enterprising students in Brockway’s FCCLA Club raised $1,701 to cover outstanding lunch account balances at Brockway Area Elementary School.
FCCLA, or the Family, Career, and Community Leaders of America Club, previously donated to the Brockway Food Pantry. As the club readied its latest donation, they found out that the food pantry closed, so they needed another cause.
According to Brockway FCCLA Vice President Emma Miller, the club talked about several options before deciding to donate to cover elementary students’ outstanding lunch debts.
“We tried to decide if we should give a donation to one specific person or to a group,” Miller, a senior at Brockway Area Junior-Senior High School, explained. “We decided it was a good idea, so we tried to find out how much we would need to raise.”
Miller and fellow senior Leah Trunzo had to track down the debt, first starting at their own school to see who would know that information. Brockway Nutrition’s Dan Pinchock oversees the lunches in both schools, so he was able to point them in the right direction.
“When they saw the amount, the people we talked to didn’t think our fundraising would cover it,” Miller said. “When we counted it, we raised over the amount.”
The FCCLA raised the money through soup fundraisers, candy grams, Valentine’s Day treat sales, and organizing a jeans week for teachers. They needed to pull together the last $600 quickly, and, according to Miller, FCCLA advisor April Weaver cheered when she saw they reached their goal.
“It seemed like an impossible goal, raising $600 in two weeks, and I am so proud of them,” Weaver said. “They are an awesome bunch.”
“Our goal in FCCLA is to impact the community directly through fundraising and youth leadership opportunities,” Miller said. “We believe it is important to make our community better.”
Miller thanked the students, teachers, parents, and community members that helped FCCLA raise the money. Now, the FCCLA will look for another cause to support. The club hopes to help many organizations in the school district.
“This is a one-time donation,” Miller said. “We want to help with anything that directly impacts our community. This idea worked for this time. When we do another fundraiser, we’ll find another need to help.”