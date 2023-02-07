BROCKWAY – Seventh, eighth and ninth grade students at Brockway Area Junior-Senior High School returned with new perspectives on music thanks to participation in Junior District Chorus at Redbank Valley High School.
Ryan Carter auditioned his younger singers to find the right ones to send to Junior District Chorus, what he called “a festival,” to make sure the voices in the group had the best chance to improve through the event.
“Their age is a very important one in our field because that’s where they start to become the type of singer that they will be for the rest of high school,” Carter explained. “At Junior District Chorus, we bring in a guest conductor, someone we respect, to work with our seventh-to-ninth grade students. It’s not competitive, but more for the experience to enhance their singing journey.”
Carter co-hosted it with Redbank Valley’s Carrie McIntire, and DuBois Area School District’s Randy Frye and Becky Sensor guest conducted the event, with Frye conducting the lower voices and Sensor directing the higher ones. Carter said that middle school voices are still growing and changing, which makes them sound more “mutant” than fully formed voices, so having conductors used to that age group is important.
“They understand what it’s like to teach that range of voices and that particular age,” Carter explained. “It’s a very weird age to work with, and these two teachers understand what students are going through at that time. College professors are used to teaching people with fully formed voices, but they understand that age level, and the kids all loved them.”
Carter said that the students benefit from festivals because they expand their understanding of music. Carter focuses on aspects of singing that are important to him, but the guest conductors might have other areas of focus. Combining experiences and learning from varied conductors can help improve a student’s perspective. His students seemed to enjoy it, too, even if it made them a little nervous.
“It was very stressful,” Joshua Nagele, an eighth grader, said. “We would practice a little bit, go to another song, and then we had small breaks. I learned that when you’re singing, it’s not a one-time thing. It takes a long time, and you should practice in advance.”
“It really helped me because the girl who taught us what to do, she told us to be confident,” fellow eighth grader Siena Ferraro said. “I’m usually very quiet, but she taught us to sing out because whatever you’re doing, you’re in your own moment. You need to be heard.”
Nagele and Ferraro joined 20 other Brockway students and students from several other schools to perform in front of families and guests.
“The performance was very thrilling,” Ferraro said. “Singing with a bunch of people is super fun because you feel empowered since you’re all working toward the same goal.”
“We learned how to project better, to make our voices fill a room. We also worked on correct singing posture and how not to pass out on stage,” Nagele added. “I love singing. I find it to be a great way to feel emotions, help you through challenges.”
Both singers plan on singing beyond this school year, even competing when they get to senior high.
“The goal is for them to go to these festivals and bring back something new to apply to the music we do with them,” Carter said. “These new directors are giving them unique perspectives, so their musical perspectives will get broader every time they go to a festival or compete, and they will have insight that they wouldn’t get here.”