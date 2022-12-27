BROCKWAY – Even in high school, making your parents a Christmas gift at school can be both fun and educational.
Tim Chelednik’s AP Chemistry students continued the long-running tradition of making Christmas ornaments through chemistry. The project uses galvanized steel, which is steel covered in a layer of zinc. The students cover the zinc that they want to remain with tape. Then an acid bath dissolves away the most-reactive metal, which is the unprotected zinc, down to the steel layer. Chelednik also has students use a “magic Christmas solution,” which is made of aqueous copper ions, which creates the color of a penny. Removing the tape, the students have shiny zinc designs on the darker copper.
Chelednik’s students have been making ornaments for many years now, and as in previous years, the other teachers at Brockway Area Junior-Senior High School vote on the winner. The ornaments are numbered to keep their makers anonymous, and the students are not allowed to sway their teachers’ opinions.
Each year, Chelednik tries to add a new innovation to the project. This year allowed students to create more detail.
“They used fine-toothed saws to create finer, sharper details that would have been impossible before,” he said. “They also used drills to drill holes and rivets to hold the ornaments together instead of welding them.”
Some of the equipment is not often found in a chemistry classroom, so Chelednik got some help from metal shop teacher Matt Holt.
The new features did present some new challenges to the students. Finer details also meant more mistakes, and sometimes, an easy design turned out to have hidden pitfalls.
“Sometimes, things just don’t go to plan,” explained Myer Tretick. “I made a candy cane – simple, iconic emblem of the holiday season. But some things didn’t work out, and I had to revise and adapt my design.”
For other students, the hard work of sawing and drilling paid off, especially as a welcome break from the usual chemistry lessons.
“We still do chemistry because we got to change the metal’s color by dissolving the outer layer and changing it to copper,” Jacob Maze said. “Mine looks like a snow globe.”
“I made a star and put a striped pattern on it,” Levi Wilcox said. “It’s a break from all the math equations and measuring, and it’s fun to watch the chemicals do their thing.”
The designs this year ranged from the star, snow globe, and candy cane to snowmen, presents, trees, and even a sunflower.
“I think they’ve spent more time on it than I remember seeing before,” Chelednik said. “They spent hours getting their ornaments ready.”
When the voting ended, junior Hannah Holt took top prize for her sunflower ornament.