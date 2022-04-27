BROCKWAY — After a virtual district choir and band competition, some Brockway Area Junior-Senior High School students recently participated in their respective state competitions.
Brockway had six students go to regionals for choir and two of them made it to states. For regional band, Margo Lindenmuth made first chair at regionals and continued to states. In choir, Aidyn Edwards and Liam Webster advanced to the Pennsylvania Musical Educators Association (PEMA) State Competition.
Brockway music teacher, Ryan Carter, said that the unusual process made the competition just a little more challenging this year.
“Normally, in-person festivals have students audition before live judges, but this process required students to record and submit their auditions this year,” Carter said. “Recording auditions is highly tedious and mentally straining for auditionees, but Aidyn and Liam persevered.”
In a normal competition, students would know if they made it to states soon after the regional competition. However, the virtual nature of the competition changed that format.
“It was nerve-racking for a really long time,” Edwards said. “There was a whole week that I genuinely thought I would pass out. I didn’t think I would make it, but then they said I would go to states and have a second chair! This is the first and last time I competed, and I didn’t expect this to happen.”
“When we first started and signed up for districts, it was kind of a joke,” Webster said. “We have to get to states because it’s in the Poconos! We laughed about it, but we never really seriously thought that this was a thing that might happen. But we’re going to states!”
For Lindenmuth, heading to band regionals was the culmination of hard work.
“It felt pretty good that all that practice allowed me to do so well,” Lindenmuth said. “I was surprised to get first chair because I was expecting to get no chair!”
Lindenmuth worked with Brockway Band Director Kevin Rush. Preparation for Edwards and Webster involved working with Carter to perfect their craft.
“I spent every day and every free period down in Mr. Carter’s room running the tracks and part recordings for each of the songs,” Edwards said. “He spent time recording them for us. I really wanted to go to states. I thought, if I can make it to regions, why can’t I go to states?”
“It was stressful because we only had a few days to prepare for states while we had months to prepare for regionals,” Webster said. “Once Mr. Carter posted the songs, I thought, ‘I have to get this done!’ I feel like I almost exploded because of the stress and frustration, but it was worth it.”
States is a three-day event, and the students perform in a concert with all the competing districts. That happened last week, and Carter said they performed well. Webster took fourth chair at the event.
Both Edwards and Webster plan to go into musical theater. After graduation, Edwards said they plan to go to Indiana University of Pennsylvania, but Webster is planning on taking a gap year before heading to college. Lindenmuth will pursue a career in mortuary science.
Unless the two Brockway seniors get into theater at the college level, this is the end of the road for them.
“For sophomores and juniors, advancement into National Association for Music Education ensembles is available,” Carter said. “But states is the end of the road for graduating seniors. Our students now get to learn their last folder of music and simply enjoy the music-making process. This is a calm and peaceful way to end some outstanding high school musical careers.”
Carter just started his career at Brockway and is thrilled with the way his students performed.
“As someone who didn’t make states in my own high school experience, this is also my first time qualifying, in a way,” he said. “My pride in them advancing to the state’s terminal festival far exceeds anything I would’ve felt if I had made it myself years ago.”