BROCKWAY – Thanks to some grants, the Brockway Area Junior-Senior High School’s greenhouse got upgraded tables to use during the FFA’s greenhouse sales.
The old tables in the greenhouse were made of rotting wood with chicken wire over them to allow water to drain. The rotting wood decreased the weight the tables could hold, and the chicken wire could get caught on clothes or be a prickly situation for people moving through the greenhouse during a sale.
“The tables were breaking apart and it was hard to move around the greenhouse,” junior Tanner Guaglianone said. “The old tables were causing a bunch of problems. Stuff won’t get caught on the new ones.”
Some students felt like the old tables were making class much harder.
“You sometimes had to lean over the shelves, and it was chicken wire and there were chances you could fall through!” junior Riley Williams said. “It’s sturdier now. You could stand on those tables!”
The shop classes in Brockway did a lot of the work on the project.
“We built new tables and put them in,” Guaglianone said. “We took off the tops and chicken wire, so now we have an aluminum mesh on the tables so water can go through. We can probably hold more plants since we don’t have to work around the chicken wire holes.”
The students were also able to put mats on the aisles, improving how the greenhouse operates.
“The mats are made of the same stuff that horses and cows walk on in barns,” Guaglianone added. “It’s a lot better than the cloth we used to have.”
The ag teachers were thrilled by the results.
“It turned out great,” said Kyle Norman, the FFA adviser and an ag teacher at Brockway. “It looks better, functions better, and is safer for our students and customers. The materials we chose are rust and rot resistant. This way the new tables will be around for a long time. We also chose the rubber for the aisles because it will help keep the weeds down and doesn’t bunch up, so it reduces tripping.”
Emily Roush, a 2021 Brockway graduate, helped secure the grant for the FFA. She was able to come back in from college to see how the money was used. Norman said he was extremely proud of all the students’ work.
“Emily was able to get us a grant that allowed us to do all of these upgrades, so we’re extremely proud,” Norman said. “The students we have now really worked hard getting everything torn down and rebuilt. It was a lot of work, and they knocked it out of the park!”