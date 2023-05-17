BROCKWAY – Brockway Area School District Superintendent Jeff Vizza officially announced his retirement for Feb. 2, 2024, at the end of the school day.
“It with reservation and a heavy heart that I submit this letter to confirm my resignation,” Vizza wrote in a letter to the board. Board President Katie Bish read the letter aloud during the board’s meeting last week.
In the letter, Vizza expressed his gratitude to the parents, students, staff, board and community of Brockway. He offered to provide assistance to the incoming superintendent in the future. “After all,” he wrote, “I was blessed with the guidance and assistance of former superintendents Steve Zarlinski and Dan Hawkins throughout my tenure.”
Vizza spoke to the board after Bish read his letter, reiterating his thankfulness for the community of Brockway.
“What sets this district apart is that the community knows the importance of working together,” he said. “We’re in this together for one purpose: our students. We want what’s best for our students. We can never lose sight of that.”
The board voted to accept his retirement. It is expected that a vote on the new superintendent will happen in the second May meeting.
German partnership returns
During the public comment of the meeting, German language teacher Eric Stawecki updated the board on the return of the German American Partnership Program. This brings German exchange students to Brockway for nearly three weeks, giving them a chance to see life in America and create new friendships. This was the first visit since 2019, and Stawecki said that the Germans saw New York and Washington D.C., but while in Brockway, they toured the Owens-Illinois Glass Plant, the Taylor Memorial Museum, and even did a scavenger hunt throughout the community. Host families added unique experiences for each of the students.
“I commend the host families,” Stawecki said. “They did a great job and kept the students busy.”
Brockway hopes to take a group of students to Germany during the summer of 2024.
Retirement and new hire
School Police Officer Don Routch announced his retirement at the end of the school year.
“Chief Routch’s knowledge was instrumental in developing the School Police Officer Program,” Vizza said. “His positive connection with the students will be missed. He will be missed by both students and staff. I wish him a long and relaxing retirement.”
The board hired Haley Woodward as a new special education teacher for the 2023-2024 school year.
Student representative and graduation
Board Student Representative Shaelynn Brubaker graduates on May 24, and Junior Representative Jacob Newcamp will take her place. Joining Newcamp next year is current sophomore Bailey Franci, who attended Tuesday’s meeting to see how the student representatives serve.
The board also approved the graduation of the Class of 2023. The students will have commencement at Varischetti Field at 8 p.m. on May 24.
Projects and contracts
The school district approved maintenance projects, including tile at the elementary library, catch basin repairs, fencing, and additional curbing. The projects total over $29,000, but $16,756 of that will be paid for through a grant. The district is also spending $6,575 for new desks and chairs. For the ongoing building project, the district approved change orders totaling over $25,000 for extra excavation and concrete. Using grants, the district is buying 28 HP computers for the elementary computer lab, 30 Chromebooks for the whole district, and two computers for the technology department. The total of that is $around $22,700. Two additional HP computers will be purchased for $1,876 for the district cafeterias through district funds.
The board approved an agreements with Camco Physical and Occupational Therapy and Intermediate Unit #6 to provide additional services to students.
Budget and next meeting
The board will meet again May 23 at 6 p.m. to vote on the proposed budget and display it until it is adopted in June.