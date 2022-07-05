BROCKWAY – The lead up to Independence Day was filled with events for residents of Brockway.
On Thursday, the Brockway Ministerium hosted the Fourth of July Vespers at Brockway Presbyterian Church, and from there, the whole town was filled with patriotic activities and games.
The Frank Varischetti All-Star Football Game followed on Friday, leading into corn hole competitions, a basketball tournament, a roller hockey all-star game, and the big events: the Firecracker 10K and Fun Run and the Tour de Brockway on July 4.
Monday was packed from 8:30 a.m. when the 10K started to around 9:30 p.m. when the fireworks launched. Early in the morning the Brockway Area Kaimanns set to work at the charcoal beds and cooked up 777 chickens. The Brockway Volunteer Hose Company sold 250 dozen donuts from their trailer along Main Street. Vendors filled the parking lot of Varischetti Field selling lemonade, funnel cake and carnival food.
In Taylor Memorial Park, a man dressed as a walking tree moved through the crowd as multiple bouncy houses entertained children and magicians and clowns worked around the park. The ATA Laurel Mountain Trolley gave rides around Brockway – especially to the Mengle Memorial Library book sale – and horse-drawn carriages clacked through the park.
The annual fishing derby kicked off right next to the American Legion Memorial Stage, which hosted the traditional patriotic program, crowning of Miss Brockway Old-Fashioned Fourth of July, and multiple musical acts including Italian and Italian-American music from Edwardo Music and The Cavaliers, a Bon Jovi tribute band, a Lynyrd Skynyrd tribute band, and a big band.
The parade filled the streets with fire departments from surrounding areas, marching bands from various schools and emergency personnel, bagpipes, appearances by local representatives, and tiny horses.
The 56th annual Brockway Old Fashioned Fourth of July also coincided with 200th anniversary of the Brockway family settling in the Little Toby area, so one of the floats in the parade included a small group of descendants.
In the lead up to the event, Brockway Fourth Chairman Jeff Gankosky said that he hoped the community saw how much the committee enjoyed putting on the event.
“We work pretty hard on it, and we have something for every age group,” he said. “It’s something we look forward to doing every year.”