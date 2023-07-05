BROCKWAY – Mayor Bill Hrinya highlighted the volunteerism of the Brockway Old Fashioned Fourth of July Committee during his annual remarks at the Patriot Program on July 4.
Hrinya’s annual address reminded the community that America needs its volunteers, and volunteer services have been losing members in recent years. Hrinya spoke of the volunteerism and bravery of the armed forces and Americans around the country, and then focused his talk about Main Street in his hometown.
“The people of Brockway stand up and solve problems,” he said. “It’s an honor to be the mayor of Brockway.”
Hrinya likened volunteerism to Colossians 3:23-24, which is commonly paraphrased as “Do all things as unto the Lord.”
The annual Patriotic Program was emceed by Melissa Hrinya, the First Lady of Brockway. The image she chose for the handout was a lion and a lamb. She honored veterans in the crowd, as well as the members of the community who lost their lives in the line of duty. Brockway Area Junior-Senior High School graduates Aiden Grieneisen, Seth Stewart, and Hunter Raffeinner read about POWs and their captors. Maddie Newcome, Shannon Gibson, Ricky Allen III, Chavito Allen, and Trevor Murray sang the national anthem as well as a patriotic musical selection.
The 2023 Miss Old Fashioned Fourth of July Shaelynn Brubaker spoke about the importance of the Fourth of July in Brockway and the entire country, reminiscing of all the fun memories she had as a child.
St. Tobias Catholic Church’s new priest, Rev. John Detisch, took the stage as the program’s keynote speaker. Detisch was ordained in 1988 and served in Erie, Titusville, and then St. Tobias. He was the Captain Chaplain of the Erie Police Department for 31 years. He opened by reading part of the Declaration of Independence and talked about the men who signed it, saying that he did not know much about them until recently, but one thing about them was very clear.
“They knew the dangers, and they signed it anyway,” he said of the Founding Fathers. “They had security, but they valued freedom more.”
Brockway’s Old Fashioned Fourth of July celebrations spanned multiple days, opening with the vesper services on June 29 at St. Tobias Church and ending with fireworks the night of July 4. On June 30, the annual Frank Varischetti All Star Football Game brought the community to Varischetti Field. The Tour de Brockway took to the streets the July 1, and the Firecracker 10K ran through the community as the first official event of July 4. Just beside the American Legion Stage where the Patriotic Program took place, the fishing derby had families catching and measuring fish. Taylor Memorial Park filled up with bouncy houses, face painting, a climbing wall, and wandering entertainers. The parking lot of Varischetti Field became a classic car show, with vendors selling funnel cake and carnival food right beside the sizzling chicken of the annual Brockway Kaimanns chicken barbecue. Music took the stage throughout the day, including Down Beat Percussion and The Rock Never Stops Tribute. Fairy Tale Princesses met children near where the Brockway Pool had a free swim day. Then, the community lined up along Main Street to see the parade, filled with community organizations and local fire departments.
Brockway Old Fashioned Fourth Chairman Jeff Gankosky thanked the community, emergency services, and the people who work on his committees. The Old Fashioned Fourth is a volunteer organization, highlighting what Hrinya said on the stage during the patriotic program: “Volunteer because so much will come to a standstill if we don’t.”