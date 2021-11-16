BROCKWAY – An anonymous donation has made Brockway Volunteer Hose Company’s wish for Knox Boxes around the borough a reality.
A donation in the name of longtime Fire Police Captain Bennie Bortle, who passed away in 2020, has allowed the fire department to begin implementing the use of secure Knox Boxes. A Knox Box is a security lock box placed on a building that can only be accessed by someone possessing a master key. That master key is secured on the fire trucks, and only six officers have access to them. The borough is getting the 3200 model, which is advertised as the top high-security key lock box used by first responders and property owners.
Brockway Fire Chief Mike Hoskavich said, in some cases, these boxes can save a life. In most cases, it can decrease damage to a commercial building or a structure like Toby Terrace.
“Commercial buildings are not always accessible after hours,” he said. “Sometimes, if we get a fire call late, we have to wait for a keyholder if a keyholder can even be reached. These boxes allow us to enter a building safely without causing extra damage. A lot of these commercial doors can cost thousands of dollars to replace, so we can use a key to get in and assess the situation, see what we have to do, without damaging the doors.”
The security units have been ordered, and when they arrive, they will be installed on the ladder truck and the fire engine. Toby Terrace has already purchased a box, and other businesses in the borough have started the process of getting their boxes. Hoskavich hopes most businesses get on board with the Knox Boxes. The fire department will be going to business owners and explaining the process.
“We have master key boxes in our apparatus,” Hoskavich said. “These are passcode accessed, and only certain individuals have these passcodes. Whenever an officer punches in his code, it’s date and time stamped, keeping track of how long the key was out. It’s very easily traced. These are secured all the time in the rigs and only accessed by certain people.”
More information about the Knox Boxes can be found at the company’s website, www.knoxbox.com.