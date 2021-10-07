BROCKWAY – The Brockway Volunteer Hose Company kicked off Fire Prevention Week with a recruitment day on Sunday.
The day involved giving presentations, cutting up a car and setting pallets ablaze.
“About five people showed up,” Fire Chief Mike Hoskavich said. “Three for here and two for Horton Township. It was a successful day today.”
Like most volunteer fire departments, Brockway has seen a decrease in membership.
“The shortage is all over,” Hoskavich said. “It’s not just here in Brockway, but all the surrounding departments. When I first came into the fire service 25 years ago, City of DuBois boasted 100 members turning up for a call. They still have a lot, but that 100 members has dropped immensely. They may still have 30 guys showing up to a fire, but it’s a big drop from 20-30 years ago. Hate to say it, but there’s nobody knocking on the doors of the fire service anymore. We’re trying to change that.”
Brockway’s active roll has 40 members, but many of them are lifetime members, meaning they show up occasionally. At the recent fire at Just For Jesus, Brockway had 19 members show up. Overnight fires have a good turnout, but the daytime is a different story.
“We really average three to five firefighters during the day,” Hoskavich said. “Every line officer we have works outside of Brockway. Luckily, we have one officer who is around during the day.”
Brockway is looking for volunteers who are available during the day, but they also want people who will be around town beyond high school graduation. They will do a presentation at Brockway Area Junior-Senior High School to focus on juniors and seniors, but they are open to students in college.
“Yes, we want college kids, too, but a lot of them move away,” Hoskavich said. “We also want to try to focus on the ones who aren’t leaving town and want to stay in the community.”
Truck Lieutenant Matt Furlong was in charge of the committee looking for new members. That committee created new social media accounts, posted videos to YouTube, and developed the recruitment day. The recruitment ideas are also reminding the community that the fire department is not just a boys’ club.
“Everybody thinks the fire service is for men,” Hoskavich said. “That couldn’t be more wrong! We have two very capable female firefighters. They do the job really well and are well trained. We don’t use the term ‘fireman’ anymore; we use the term ‘firefighter.’ We want to encourage women to join the fire service because there is so much they bring to it.”
All volunteer fire departments have duties that can be performed that do not involve running into a burning building. Every fire department needs help running fundraisers so the people who actively fight fires can focus on fighting fires instead of making donuts. Plus, someone needs to manage the paperwork and keep track of the money. In addition, the fire department has maintenance needs. Hoskavich said that often times, the longest part of a fire call is the cleanup. People willing to wash trucks and scrub equipment would be most welcome.
“Even though we’re a volunteer fire department, we have to run this like a business,” Hoskavich said. “We are our own entity, incorporated, and though our municipalities assist us financially, to maintain it, we have to fundraise.”
Anyone who cannot donate time to a fire department can also donate money. Each local fire department has its own way of fundraising, but Brockway moved its fundraising into the 21st century.
“We have a PayPal account attached to our social media page,” Hoskavich said. “People can also send us a check made payable to Brockway Volunteer Hose Company. We will also do our door-to-door mailing campaign.”
Fire Prevention Week is October 3-9.