BROCKWAY – Twenty years ago, Engine 1 rolled into its new home at the Brockway Volunteer Hose Company.
Now, that unit is approaching retirement.
Brockway’s Engine 1 is the borough’s only aerial unit, and while it works very well for a heavily-used vehicle, it is beginning to show its age.
“We refurbished it to buy us a little more time, but it is still 20 years old,” Fire Chief Mike Hoskavich said. “To be able to maintain the fire protection we want to give to our community, we try to keep our equipment up to date. We want to make sure everything we have is up to the level it should be. To replace this truck at this time is something we feel is a necessity.”
The truck was a demonstration unit when Brockway purchased it. That meant that it did not have much customization available. The current customizations, such as better storage areas, were added later as the truck was refurbished.
“This truck, even though it was an advancement over what we used to have, has been outgrown by the community,” Hoskavich said. “We want to find something that will not just serve our community in the present, but in the future. With the revitalization, Brockway’s growing. We have a great school system and small colleges in town, and people want to live here. We have a beautiful new office building in town, growing businesses, and we want to be able to take care of them if something happened.”
Part of the plan is to increase the main ladder, adding 17% to the truck’s reach area. While that may not seem like a lot, it is a big deal in firefighting.
“That will get us out of the collapse zone of a building,” Hoskavich said. “Right now, if we set this truck up town, we are in that zone.”
The new truck also needs to have a way of keeping firefighters clean after a call.
“Having a clean cab is huge today,” Hoskavich said. “Coming out of a fire, we have all the carcinogens from the fire on us. We want a decontamination set outside of the truck and air purifiers inside the truck.”
In addition to this wish list, there is also a practical issue with the current truck.
“This truck cannot be set on an incline,” Hoskavich said. “If we have a fire on Fifth Avenue, we can’t use the ladder. The trucks we’re looking at, we can. That will be huge for us in the future.”
Engine 1 is the first piece of equipment out of the bay any time there is a call. The current truck has been a reliable workhorse for the past two decades, but it is not viable for the future.
“We are not taking this lightly,” Hoskavich said. “At this point, we have identified three different manufactures, and we’re deliberating and planning. We want the best build quality that we can get, but something that will be in our budget. We live in a small town, we can only do what our community is able to let us do.”
New fire trucks are designed to have fewer operators, which is important in an age where all volunteer fire departments have seen a decrease in membership. Hoskavich said that the current truck needs two or three people to operate it, but the new truck could work with just one person.
“There are a lot of times, especially during the day, that we don’t have enough manpower to operate the truck,” Hoskavich said. “With the new ones, you can drive the truck, set it, and fly the ladder with one person. “
Brockway is kicking off its capital campaign, planning on delivery of the new truck sometime in late 2023.
“We’re excited for this. It is something that will benefit our community and our surrounding communities,” Hoskavich said. “It is going to be a very functional fire fighting apparatus to last us the next 20 years.”