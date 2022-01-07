BROCKWAY – With 2021 over, the members of the Brockway Volunteer Hose Company tallied up the calls and successes of the last year.
The fire department responded to 128 calls during the year. Forty-three of those calls were in the borough, which is 34% of the overall calls. According to information from the fire department, that call volume is up 4% from 2020.
The majority of the 43 calls were 12 alarm systems that were activated accidentally or through a malfunction. There were seven standby calls for support of other departments, aircraft landing, or severe weather alerts. In addition, the department responded to six motor vehicle accidents, six medical assist calls, and four hazardous condition calls, among various other calls for service.
“The calls in the borough were nothing major, which is great,” Fire Chief Mike Hoskavich said. “We had no fire loss in the borough, and I wish I could say that for the township, where we lost two buildings.”
Hoskavich said that 2021 was a very successful year for the fire department.
“I’m proud of everything we did,” he said. “Everything we were able to accomplish just trying to move the department forward.”
The fire department was busy in 2021 – even if you do not count the calls. They ran multiple trainings, increasing the members’ knowledge of what they do. They held a fire training with area departments at a home that was set to be demolished. They also improved the facilities at the fire hall, including a Plymovent vent system that captures exhaust from the fire trucks and gets it out of the fire hall. They also cleaned up the fire hall and repaired the back wall.
“That vent system was a long time coming,” he said. “One of the biggest concerns for firefighters anymore is cancer. If you look at statistics and studies, most of the exposure to carcinogens comes from the station. That was huge, getting the vent system in.”
One key piece for Hoskavich was moving the first fire apparatus purchased for the Brockway Hose Company in the fire hall and on display. The apparatus, purchased in 1904, is a wooden cart that two firefighters would pull to the scene of a fire. It runs on two wood-spoke wheels and had a box for supplies, a place to roll up a hose, and may have once had a hand pump to pump water.
The department also got a skid unit for its utility vehicle, updated its chain saw, rescue cutters, and fans. They also added Knox Boxes around the community. All of those projects cost $115,500, and they were paid for by granted money .
“For a little fire department, anything new is exciting,” Hoskavich said. “Every month last year was like Christmas for us – we got this grant, we got that grant.”
“It was a very successful year,” he said. “We’re proud to build on it and see what we can build on for 2022.”
The Brockway Volunteer Hose Company is entering its 118th year, and Hoskavich said that the firefighters are proud of the longevity of their organization.
“It’s a pretty big feat,” he said. “Not too many fire departments in our area have been around as long as we have. And we weren’t the first hose company in Brockway. There was one before us that went defunct, and a couple years later, they started this one. We’ve been running ever since. Think about that – in our little town – 118 years.”