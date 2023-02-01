BROCKWAY – With help from the Brockway Schools and Community Education Foundation, students at Brockway Area Elementary School can get some exercise while learning math facts.
Brockway invested in “Classroom Cruisers,” an adjustable stationary bicycle with a desk attached so students can read, learn and pedal.
“They let kids who have extra energy do their work and ride a bike,” explained Brockway Foundation’s Peter Grecco. “It helps them concentrate, get their work done, and exercise.”
The idea for the Classroom Cruisers started before this school year, as now-retired special education teacher Beth Stoltz investigated a grant for her sensory classroom, and she approached school counselor Kristen Sholes for ideas.
“I happened to be looking at a school supply magazine and stumbled across the Cruisers,” Sholes remembered. “I showed them to Beth and she loved the idea. She ordered some for the sensory room, and the students really loved them.”
Math teacher Mary Beth Yahner wanted more for her room.
“I have seen them for years in education journals on the benefits of flexible seating for elementary students,” Yahner said. “I was excited to see them in Beth Stoltz’s sensory room because when I approached the Foundation about buying the Cruisers, they would have something to see. I was aware that Waste Management had donated money to the Foundation to use for educational purposes, so I asked if the Waste Management donation could be earmarked for four Cruisers. I was elated when all four were purchased.”
Grecco explained that the Foundation’s mission is to expand the enrichment opportunities to students in the Brockway Area School District. It is an independent public charity, and is often known for providing funding for dual enrollment classes, SAT preparation materials, AP tests, and field trips. However, the Foundation also provides physical products to the schools, such as 3D printers, iPads at the elementary, and shop equipment.
“The Foundation entertains anything that benefits kids,” Grecco said. “Not every request gets approved, but the board is very adjustable to the needs of our kids. I believe they make the right decision for kids every single time. One day they’re approving a baby grand piano, the next they’re approving Classroom Cruisers, and then they’re providing a planer for the vo/ag program. They provide for completely different sides of education.”
In the case of the Cruisers, the Foundation found a product multiple students can use.
“All students benefit from them,” Yahner said. “It gives them another seating choice during their school day, plus they get a little exercise. These Cruisers can also benefit students who need to deescalate their emotions. The mental health of our students is of high priority, and when a student needs some activity to bring them back into the correct zone, the Cruisers are available to them without having to leave the classroom. Neurodivergent students also need to fidget, and cycling is one way to help them focus on math while getting their ‘squirmies’ out.”
“My mentor from graduate school utilized a ‘fidget to focus’ mentality with her students who were diagnosed with ADHD,” Sholes added. “This idea is based in research that shows that physical activity helps to increase the neurotransmitters in the brain that controls focus and attention. So when students are able to move, even a little bit of movement, it helps them to block out distractions, stay focused, and even fight boredom.”
Sholes and Yahner stressed that anyone can benefit from moving, both students and adults. Every student at Brockway could use the Cruiser when more energy builds up than class allows.
“It’s not realistic or healthy to expect elementary-aged children to sit all day long,” Sholes said. “Our teachers are always coming up with creative ways for kids to learn: flexible seating, rotational group work, scavenger hunts throughout the classroom, or dancing. The Classroom Cruisers are just one more tool for our teachers and students to utilize.”
The Brockway Schools and Community Education Foundation is funded by donations, and anyone can donate. In some cases, tax credits are available. More information about the Foundation can be found through the Brockway Area School District website.