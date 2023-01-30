BROCKWAY – The Keystone Degree is the top award given to members of the FFA in Pennsylvania, and this year, juniors had the chance to apply, giving Brockway’s Mayson Fremer the chance to follow in his father’s footsteps.
“My dad got his Keystone when he was a senior, so it was something I wanted to do,” Fremer said. “I spent all this time in the FFA, and I’m really interested in the topic, so getting my Keystone is great.”
Fremer and his family are farmers, so his Keystone project dovetailed with his experiences, but since the FFA branched out away from farming and more general agriculture, there are varied requirements to earn the degree. To get the degree, FFA members had to complete two years of agricultural education, completed a supervised agricultural experience, show leadership experience, help with planning FFA events, and complete 25 hours of community services.
“I had to work extra hard for some of the things, but I do most of the stuff already,” Fremer said. “I had most of the checkmarks done, but I had to put it in a resume. The FFA is not just focused on agriculture, but on leadership and responsibility. You do a check-up journal entry on your farm or ag-related project.”
Fremer has been actively involved in Brockway Area High School’s FFA Chapter, serving as the historian last year, but he moved to a new position recently.
“This year, I’m the president, and I’m in charge of running the meetings and planning with the 150 people we have in the FFA,” he said. “If you asked Seventh-Grade Me if I could be president, I wouldn’t have said I could. But thanks to help from the teachers, plus the work we do in FFA, I feel like I’m doing very well.”
Fremer wants to be a butcher when he finishes school, and he enjoys working on his family farm. Fremer’s project was raising a pig to show.
“I had to keep up with I was doing with my pig, training it, and feeding it,” Fremer said. “You need to know that information to know what you’re doing with your livestock. To know if you’re making money or losing money. It helped me be more responsible to look at what I have and seeing if you’re making the most out of it.”
Brockway FFA Advisors Matt Holt and Kyle Norman said they were very excited that Fremer was Brockway’s first junior to get the Keystone Degree.
“He’s a hardworking individual, motivated, and passionate about the FFA and agriculture in general,” Norman said. “I’m very excited for him.”
“This is the first year they let juniors apply,” Holt added. “Students have done the work by their junior years, but they couldn’t apply because they needed to be a senior. Lowering the age requirement makes it more accessible to kids.”
FFA is an organization for students interested in agriculture and leadership. The organization looks for members interested in any aspect of agriculture, not just farming. The Brockway Chapter of FFA raises the money to attend Farm Show every year through their annual fruit sale, and they also operate a greenhouse at the school and raise pigs.