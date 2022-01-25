BROCKWAY — Paul Boboige is embarking on a project to connect to the Five Bridges Trail with the Redbank Valley Trail in Brookville, bridging the “missing link” between the two trails for a continuous 100-mile experience.
Boboige recently started the Brookville Trail Hub group, which can be found on Facebook under the same name, for this project. The Tricounty Rails to Trails organization has agreed to turn over the Five Bridges Trail to the new group.
With the responsibility of this trail, Boboige is hoping to bridge the 10-mile gap from the end of Five Bridges Trail in Allens Mills to the Redbank Valley Trail in Brookville. If the project is successful, Brookville Trail Hub will be responsible for the length of trail from Arch Street in Brockway to the Redbank Valley Trail on South White Street in Brookville.
If the missing link is completed, he explained that a local group would be responsible for signage to help hikers and travelers find their way from the Redbank Valley Trail to the Five Bridges Extension through Brookville.
“So the same thing is in Brockway, we did that in Brockway on a limited budget basis that shows how to get from Wolf Run, which goes from Falls Creek to Lanes Mills, 2 miles out of Brockway, into Brockway, over to Seventh Avenue where the Clarion-Little Toby Trail started, and then to get to the Five Bridges Trail,” Boboige said.
He also said that “unfortunately, the tunnel was taken out,” so another part of the project is to work with PennDOT on a highway occupancy permit.
Boboige used Brockway as an example of a town that people were attracted to for the trails. He explained how the trail there was designed to make Brockway into a “trail town.”
“These trails attract a lot of people… You go to Brockway on a weekend, and look at the license plates and there’s so many out of state plates,” Boboige said. “It shows there’s a lot of interest in trails, people from the cities get out, and if they come up to the area and see how good we have it here, maybe they’ll move here and bring their businesses with them. So, there’s a lot of potential that opens up.”
Chris Corbran with the Pennsylvania Environmental Council also spoke to the economic impacts that have already been seen in others areas, specifically the Great Allegheny Passage, an area that has successfully linked several trails together.
Boboige explained that because of how the Clarion-Little Toby Trail goes through town, before connecting with the Five Bridges and Wolf Run trails, it benefits the community.
“That’s an important part of connecting the trails, getting the communities to help the tourists get through town and spend money,” he said.
Those interested in helping maintain the existing Five Bridges Trail, or help in the creation of the nonprofit organization and the “missing link” trail extension to Brookville, can get more information or message the Brookville Trail Hub page on Facebook, managed by Boboige.
The group is going to start having regular meetings soon with those interested in serving on the committee.